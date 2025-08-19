From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Walk of Shame Includes Chubb, J.P. Morgan Chase, and BlackRock
Many arrested at Black Rock HQ sit-in
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(San Francisco, August 18) As the earth's climate devastation becomes ever more dire, exacerbated by Trump, the opposition is increasingly mobilizing.
The guilty "investors" are being called out and shamed. Wells Fargo is and will continue to be targeted by environmental activists. Additional planetary defilers were targeted in a "Tour of Shame" in downtown San Francisco. The day's action began at McKesson Plaza by denouncing Insurance Company Chubb, whose offices are at the Plaza.
Then it was on to J.P. Morgan Chase where another rally was held. The Black Rock Headquarters building was next. As the group march down Mission, their numbers significantly decreased. It turned out a group was discreetly infiltrating the Black Rock Building lobby.
As the bulk of the marchers arrived they were met by a full fledged sit-in in the lobby. Only then did the "security" personnel lock the doors. Those outside the glass enclosed lobby held a rally and cheered those inside who sang and danced..
The police arrived and began arresting those sitting-in one by one. As demonstrator cheered the detainees, the detainees were taken to the building's rear entrance and placed in paddy wagons. It took three paddy wagons to accommodate taken all.
This action was the first to breach Black Rocks lobby (the entrance to the office building, not Black Rocks's lobby in Congress).
See all high resolution photos here.
