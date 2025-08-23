From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Summer Show For Gaza
Date:
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Community Fundraiser
Location Details:
Location: Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
End the seige in Gaza now!
As deadly hunger deteriorates the women, men, elders, children, and infants of Gaza, Israel continues its mass, engineered starvation against Palestinians and continues to murder starving Gazans through its deadly aid hand-out sites.
This Saturday, Barrios Unidos will be hosting a summer show and fundraiser for families in Gaza as well as on-the ground humanitarian organizations such as The Sameer Project, Gaza Soup Kitchen, and Water for Khan Younis.
We encourage a sliding scale of $5-10 at the door, which will go towards a donation to Barrios Unidos for the space. But no one will be turned away for lack of funds!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 19, 2025 2:19PM
