From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Rally for Gaza
Date:
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my soul exhibit
Location Details:
Delucchi Park
4501 1st Street
Pleasanton CA
4501 1st Street
Pleasanton CA
Join us THIS SUNDAY to rally in support of HEAL Palestine and other organizations working tirelessly to medically evacuate Palestinians from Gaza.
🗓 Sunday, August 24
⏰ 12:00 – 1:30 PM
📍 Delucchi Park, 4501 1st St, Pleasanton
Bring your pots and pans 🥁 to make some noise and show solidarity!
📢 Let’s raise our voices against injustice and fight for the right to medical care and safe passage for Palestinian families.”
🗓 Sunday, August 24
⏰ 12:00 – 1:30 PM
📍 Delucchi Park, 4501 1st St, Pleasanton
Bring your pots and pans 🥁 to make some noise and show solidarity!
📢 Let’s raise our voices against injustice and fight for the right to medical care and safe passage for Palestinian families.”
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 19, 2025 2:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network