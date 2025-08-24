Community Rally for Gaza

Date:

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Soul of my soul exhibit

Location Details:

Delucchi Park

4501 1st Street

Pleasanton CA

Join us THIS SUNDAY to rally in support of HEAL Palestine and other organizations working tirelessly to medically evacuate Palestinians from Gaza.



🗓 Sunday, August 24

⏰ 12:00 – 1:30 PM

📍 Delucchi Park, 4501 1st St, Pleasanton



Bring your pots and pans 🥁 to make some noise and show solidarity!



📢 Let’s raise our voices against injustice and fight for the right to medical care and safe passage for Palestinian families.”