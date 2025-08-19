San Francisco: Labor Day March & Rally for Worker, Immigrant & Human Rights

Date:

Monday, September 01, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SEIU, Jobs w/ Justice, SF Labor CnCl & more

Location Details:

March will start at 16th and Mission BART Plaza in San Francisco and proceed to Dolores Park for the rally.



BART 16th St. Mission Station

LABOR DAY PRO-UNION, ANTI-FASCISM MARCH & RALLY



Labor Day on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM 1:00 PM



#WorkerRights

#RacialJustice

#GenderJustice

#LGBT+Justice

#NoICE

#GlobalHumanRightsNow



Join the national movement for working class power to stand against rising fascism, for racial justice, immigrant rights, LGBTQIA+ equality, gender justice, public services, and human rights throughout the U.S. and the world.



The March will start at 16th and Mission BART Plaza in SF and proceed to Dolores Park.



Sponsored by:



CFT

Jobs With Justice

SF Labor Council

SEIU 2015

Mission Action

United Educators of San Francisco

California Nurses Association

SEIU Local 87

SEIU Local 1021

PSL

IFPTE Local 21

Party of Socialism and Liberation