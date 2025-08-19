top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

San Francisco: Labor Day March & Rally for Worker, Immigrant & Human Rights

March will start at 16th and Mission BART Plaza in San Francisco and proceed to Dolores Park for the rally. BART 16th St. Mission Station
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SEIU, Jobs w/ Justice, SF Labor CnCl & more
Location Details:
March will start at 16th and Mission BART Plaza in San Francisco and proceed to Dolores Park for the rally.

BART 16th St. Mission Station
LABOR DAY PRO-UNION, ANTI-FASCISM MARCH & RALLY

Labor Day on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM 1:00 PM

#WorkerRights
#RacialJustice
#GenderJustice
#LGBT+Justice
#NoICE
#GlobalHumanRightsNow

Join the national movement for working class power to stand against rising fascism, for racial justice, immigrant rights, LGBTQIA+ equality, gender justice, public services, and human rights throughout the U.S. and the world.

The March will start at 16th and Mission BART Plaza in SF and proceed to Dolores Park.

Sponsored by:

CFT
Jobs With Justice
SF Labor Council
SEIU 2015
Mission Action
United Educators of San Francisco
California Nurses Association
Mission Action
SEIU Local 87
SEIU Local 1021
PSL
IFPTE Local 21
Party of Socialism and Liberation
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 19, 2025
by Labor Day march
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Post here: https://indivisiblesf.org/events/2025/9/1/labor-day-rally-and-march
