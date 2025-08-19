top
North Bay
North Bay
North Bay / Marin Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Santa Rosa: Workers Over Billionaires Protest on Labor Day

Intersection of B Street and 3rd Street Downtown Santa Rosa, CA 95401
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy community members
Location Details:
Intersection of B Street and 3rd Street
Downtown Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Labor Day on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 11am – 1pm

Info here: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/826969/

Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover. Billionaires are converting the government into their private slush fund and just passed the largest wealth giveaway in the history of the US. The money they take from working families, they put in billionaires’ pockets and set aside to fund a private army of ICE agents.

Just like any bad boss, the way we stop the takeover is with collective action. We are working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover–not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement. We are growing our movement and fighting for a country that is more fair, just, equitable, and free for all of us—and not just a chosen few.

On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.

Thousands of communities across the country are taking a stand on Labor Day, join us! We will be in the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms, and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a country that puts workers over billionaires.

OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:

--Stop the billionaire takeover corrupting our government.

--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.

--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.

--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.

--Invest in people not wars.

Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 19, 2025 10:03AM
§Also Happening: Banner Drops over 101 Freeway on Overpasses
by Pro-democracy community members
Tue, Aug 19, 2025 10:03AM
sm_bannerdropflyer.jpg
original image (600x600)
ALSO HAPPENING:

101 Overpasses Protest - from Santa Rosa down to Petaluma

3 PM - 5 PM along the 101 freeway

Banner Drops over 101 Freeway on Overpasses

Organizer: Indivisible Sonoma County

GO HERE for more info: http://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popup.php?op=view&id=184424699&crd=indivisiblesoco

You can join in both actions!
Add Your Comments
