Sunday, August 24, 2025
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Panel Discussion
Bay Area Labor for Palestine
UNITE HERE Local 2, 209 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102
Brought to you by Bay Area Labor for Palestine, hear from a panel of six working class activists from across social movements on the repression and attacks being faced by working people today under the Trump administration. Speakers will discuss the Palestine solidarity movement, immigrant rights movement, and the movement to defend ethnic studies. Panelists will share stories of workers organizing against the attacks and the connections we can draw across sectors to build a fight back to the attacks on our civil rights.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DNJ1DLhhPj5/
