Fremont: Workers Over Billionaires Protest on Labor Day

Date:

Monday, September 01, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Community volunteers

Location Details:

Fremont Hall of Justice (courthouse)

Intersection of Walnut Avenue & Paseo Padre Parkway

Fremont, CA 94538

Labor Day on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 11am – 1pm



Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover. Billionaires are converting the government into their private slush fund and just passed the largest wealth giveaway in the history of the US. The money they take from working families, they put in billionaires’ pockets and set aside to fund a private army of ICE agents.



Just like any bad boss, the way we stop the takeover is with collective action. We are working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover–not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement. We are growing our movement and fighting for a country that is more fair, just, equitable, and free for all of us—and not just a chosen few.



On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.



Thousands of communities across the country are taking a stand on Labor Day, join us! We will be in the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms, and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a country that puts workers over billionaires.



OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:



--Stop the billionaire takeover corrupting our government.



--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.



--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.



--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.



--Invest in people not wars.



Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.