Santa Cruz Indymedia Labor & Workers

Watsonville: Workers Over Billionaires Labor Day

Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Workers Over Billionaires
Location Details:
Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville
Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover. Billionaires are converting the government into their private slush fund and just passed the largest wealth giveaway in the history of the US. The money they take from working families, they put in billionaires’ pockets and set aside to fund a private army of ICE agents.

Just like any bad boss, the way we stop the takeover is with collective action. We are working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover–not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement. We are growing our movement and fighting for a country that is more fair, just, equitable, and free for all of us—and not just a chosen few.

On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.

Thousands of communities across the country are taking a stand on Labor Day, join us! We will be in the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms, and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a country that puts workers over billionaires.

OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:

Stop the billionaire takeover corrupting our government.

Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.

Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.

Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.

Invest in people not wars.

Website: https://maydaystrong.org/

Join an action near you: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/map/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/827935/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 19, 2025 7:05AM
