From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Know Your Rights Workshop
Date:
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
Friends of La Pena Immigrant Rights Committee and East Bay Sanctuary Covenant invite you to attend a Know Your Rights Workshop Sunday, August 24 from 2pm to 4pm. The workshop will be held at La Pena Cultural Center at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.
This workshop is co-sponsored by Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee, Kehilla Community Synagogue Immigrant Committee and Indivisible East Bay
Please join us!
RSVP required at https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
This workshop is co-sponsored by Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee, Kehilla Community Synagogue Immigrant Committee and Indivisible East Bay
Please join us!
RSVP required at https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
For more information: https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 18, 2025 7:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network