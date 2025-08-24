From the Frontlines to Our Hearts

Date:

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Polina Smith

Location Details:

Berkeley Finnish Hall, 1970 Chestnut Street, Berkeley

This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from someone like Sandra Adler Killen — a nurse and lactation consultant who, who with immense courage and compassion walked straight into a war zone (and will soon return) to support new mothers and babies. Sandra will share her experiences, along with the daily messages she continues to receive from colleagues on the ground in Gaza. Together we will gather in community — to hold our heartbreak and explore how we can meaningfully show up for the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



This evening also serves as a fundraiser for the Gaza Infant Nutrition Alliance, directly supporting mothers and babies in Gaza.



We’ve also launched a new Instagram where we share the messages Sandy receives: @motherhoodunderseige. Please follow and share.



