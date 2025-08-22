Stop Starving Gaza - protest at Israel Consulate

Date:

Friday, August 22, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

Israel Consulate - 456 Montgomery

Stop Starving Gaza - NOISE PROTEST at the Israel Consulate to protest the starvation of Palestinians, plus the 2-years of nauseating lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, and the sadistic murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, journalists, academics, and the destruction of Palestinian homes, businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.



We will cause a furious ruckus. We will have megaphones, trumpets, whistles, air horns and drums to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.