Long term workers and supporters protest mass firings and gutting of the Social Administration

A few days ago I received an email from the Trump appointed Social Security commissioner Frank Bisignano. The title was: "Social Security Celebrates 90 Years of Service to the American People"My first reaction: Damn!, he knows my email address. Since Bisignano was appointed by Trump, I rest assured that he must be an incompetent unfit for his job. We know from all available evidence that Trump only appoints incompetents. This is because because any capable administrators might generate supporters and admirers from outside his circle, making Trump look bad by comparison. There is an additional requirement for women. Long hair and short skirts.Until the Trump years, my experiences with the Social Security Administration were beyond excellent. When I had to help my parents who lived in Europe to get their benefits I went to the San Rafael office. The wait was about five minutes and the aged armed guard who must have been appointed by FDR himself was friendly. The agent I spoke to quickly grabbed a form, filled out a few items and I was on my way in ten minutes. The first payment was in my parents' Well Fargo account a week later. Note: this was before Well Fargo became infamous for funding planetary destruction and genocide.When my mother passed away, I notified the local office by letter. A few days later an agent phoned me to thank me for the notification and expressed condolences.When my wife and I applied for our benefits by phone the agent found a problem while he verified that we had duly paid into the system for thirty years. There was gap in my wife's record. The agent put us on hold and went off to check. A few moments later he reported that in a couple of returns over twenty years ago, her social security number had a couple of digits accidentally transposed. He made the fix and all was well. We got our benefits.

Letter from the New Social Security Administration: Lies in orange

Social Security Celebrates Years of Service to the American People

we are also building a future where service is faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before.



Through President Trump’s vision, we are protecting and preserving Social Security by delivering extraordinary customer service through technological improvements and enhanced process engineering.”

his commitment to strengthening the agency, and the significant improvements to customer service achieved

Today, the Social Security Administration (SSA) proudly commemorates its 90th anniversary, marking its unwavering commitment to the financial security and dignity of millions of Americans. Since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law on August 14, 1935, the program has grown into one of the most successful and trusted institutions in American history.“For 90 years, Social Security has stood as a promise kept, ensuring that older Americans, people with disabilities, and families facing loss have the support they need,” said Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. “As we honor this legacy,In an open letter to the American people, Commissioner Bisignano emphasized the importance of Social Security,in his first 100 days in office.

link to Commisioner Bisignano's letter:https://www.ssa.gov/agency/commissioner/assets/materials/COSS-Open-Letter-90th-Anniversary.pdf

Reply to Commissioner Bisignano's Letter:

He starts by point out Franklin D. Roosevelt's great achievemtn in creating Social Security as not only as a tool for relief, but as a foundation for recovery and long-term resilience, a program that would grow stronger with time. He lauds Social Security as having evolved and adapted in "in the shared commitment of the American people to look out for one another." And furthermore "Ninety years in, we are proud stewards of that legacy."Nothing to not like about that, all of which was accomplished mostly by Democrats before Trump.The letter goes on to say that Social Security will be additionally funded as necessary. However no Republican has uttered a word about strengthening Social Security funding. Currently the Social Security tax only applies to the first $176,100 in salary. This is a wildly regressive tax. People with multi-million dollar salaries pay not a penny more than those earning less that $176,100). Also most billionaires and millionaires get their money in stock grants, bonuses, and stock manipulations far from the public eye.When Elon Musk was paid $76 billion (yea with a "b", not a typo), he did not have to contribute a nickel to social security. Requiring the wealthy to pay into Social Security at the same rate as an ordinal worker would massively fund Social Security for approximately forever. Do not expect any Republicans to breath a word about this.Regarding Trump's claim that Social Security Income will no longer be taxed, the new rules are convoluted and confusing. Social Security is still 85% taxable. The reduction is in the form of a deduction dependent on many other factors. According to the Tax Policy Center, roughly half of all Social Security beneficiaries will still pay federal income taxes on their benefits. The SSA’s claim that “90% will no longer pay tax” is based on optimistic projections that don’t match reality. Furthermore, the mew rule will expire in 2028. Smoke and mirrors.

Fact-Check From American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Council 220

Claim vs. Reality: Service Improvement

What Bisignano Claims:

"Delivering faster, smarter, and more accessible service... reducing wait times, modernizing phone systems, and expanding online access."

The Reality:

Wait time statistics are misleading. The agency changed how it calculates call wait times, excluding the hours that 70-90% - the vast majority of callers - wait for callbacks or to speak to a live agent. Real wait times to speak to agents remain unknown because they removed comparative data.Field office service has deteriorated dramatically. Previously, walk-in customers could get business handled on the spot. Now, like the DMV, you're triaged into appointments months away—if you can even get an appointment with calendars full due to understaffing.One employee now serves 1,480 beneficiaries—over three times the ratio from 1967, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. 99.9% of claims must be processed by a human social security worker. Claims completion is stagnating and field office backlogs increasing under Bisignano's new policies.

Claims vs. Reality: Technology Solutions

What Bisignano Claims:

"Thanks to a focus on innovation, the integration of new technologies..."

The Reality:

Most technology improvements were implemented in 2024, not during Bisignano's tenure. AI chatbots don't process claims or prevent overpayments—workers do. Technology cannot replace the human expertise needed for complex disability determinations, fraud prevention, claims processing, records maintenance to prevent overpayments and one- on-one compassionate customer service..SSA eliminated its Office of Transformation, which had been successfully expanding digital services and reducing red tape, and handed responsibility to DOGE staff with "insufficient knowledge of SSA's programs." Therefore systems crashes are now the norm and a "break it and fix it later" policy changes approach is causing a lot of chaos and confusion and production standstill with staff and the public..Misinformation on fraud is causing public distrust. Fraud was less than 1% at SSA prior to January. Most of the waste are in overpaid funds due to understaffing which has gotten worse and increased exponentially with too few workers to maintain record changes.

Claim vs. Reality: The Employee Morale Crisis

A Three Year Decline at Rock Bottom

For the last three years, SSA was ranked the worst in the federal government based on annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey results from the previous year. The agency has hit an all-time new low in worker satisfaction and morale since January and specifically under new leadership.

Progress Under Previous Leadership

Significant gains were made under former Commissioner O'Malley to improve morale and service through:• Improving the technology we use daily• Hiring and training more staff• Implementing policies that supported both workers and service delivery

Overnight Deterioration Under New Leadership

Since this new leadership began, employee morale has gotten much worse. Commissioner Bisignano took punitive measures that devastated worker trust:• Ended flexible work arrangements overnight• Reassigned workers away from their field office work and communities• Touts statistics and improvements void of the reality we face daily

Broken Trust and Increased Burdens:

We have lost trust in our employer. This agency has:• Increased our workload with fears of non-existent fraud• Implemented policies that prevent us from doing our job with efficiency and accuracy• Left us to face the brunt of public frustration as people experience longer service delays and benefit processing time

The Human Cost:

Since the change in leadership this year workers feel like failures in our 90-year mission to pay the right check to the right person at the right time. Until leadership can define and prove reality as it exists, end the political grandstanding, reverts us back to an independent agency, and connect with our needs by engaging with the union to improve conditions, morale will continue to plummet.We became public servants to help Americans access their earned benefits—not to be scapegoats for policy failures that we warned against from the start.

The Staffing Crisis: By the Numbers

What's REally Happening

• 50 year staffing low going into January as hiring has not kept up with attrition and growing rate of beneficiaries• 7,000 employees eliminated in 2025—the largest cut in SSA's 90-year history• 2,000 field office workers lost through buyouts, hitting front-line service hardest• 40 field offices have lost 25% or more of their staff in March• 10 regional offices cut to 4, eliminating critical support for field operations• Additional 2000 full-time equivalents were reassigned out of community based fieldoffices since July.

The Hidden Cost

• Claims processing has stagnated as field staff are reassigned to the 800 number • Backlogs are increasing as we "rob Peter to pay Paul".• Walk-in service reduced in many communities.• End-to-end service delivery has "worsened substantially".

Union Response What Workers Are Saying

"SSA is at its lowest staffing levels in nearly 60 years while taking care of more Americans than ever. Any staffing cuts will ultimately hurt the public and undermine delivery of Social Security benefits as technology improvements alone have proven to fall short—void of data surrounding customer choice analysis, satisfaction, and proven like-for-like comparisons from previous years.""Field office staff are struggling to process their workloads due to understaffing and to resolve the most difficult cases, due to disproportionate losses and reassignments in SSA's regional offices, which provide daily support to their colleagues by answering complex policy questions and troubleshooting system problems."

The Real Story Behind the Statstics

Commissioner Bisignano touts reduced lobby wait times, but this tells only part of the story. When you reduce walk-in service and force everyone into appointments, of course lobbies are emptier, but the public is still waiting for their earned benefits and services longer. When you reassign field workers to answer phones, call statistics might improve temporarily—but at what cost? Local community based services and staffing levels are deteriorating - rapidly.The agency paid thousands of experienced staff not to work through the buyout programs while paying premiums to less experienced replacements. This isn't efficiency—it's chaos.

What's at Stake

SSA has never missed a benefit payment in its 90-year history. That streak is now in jeopardy not because of employee or technological failures, but because of misguided workforce policies that prioritize arbitrary staff reduction targets or insignificant fraud chasing over mission-critical service delivery.

The Union Position