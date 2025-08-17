top
South Bay Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up in Santa Clara Exposed at Press Conf: Apple Security by 49ers

by LVP
Sun, Aug 17, 2025 12:46PM
A press conference was held at an illegal Apple Toxic Fabrication factory next to a residential housing area in Santa Clara. The secret Apple Fab facility had a security person who said they worked for the 49ers.
Apple Toxic Fab Security Working For 49ers?
original image (1913x1026)
Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conference -Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers?

Apple has been illegally operating a highly toxic fabricating plant in a residential neighborhood in Santa Clara and has retaliated against a whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik who was sickened as a result of her office being on top of a toxic dump site and living in a apartment next to the Apple fab plant in Santa Clara. The residents and workers have been kept in the dark about the serious toxic releases and the illegal criminal activity of Apple to cover up the operation and retaliate against Apple whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik. Speakers talked about the danger to workers and communities and the failure of the government and all oversight agencies to investigate and prosecute Apple executives and managers for running a criminal enterprise and conspiring to violate Federal, State and Local laws protecting the environment, the residents and the workers.

Additional Media:

Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU

Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes
https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0

The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/

Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/

The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & The US Government Corruption Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-22-22-the-corporate-capture-of-osha-the-us-government-corruption-cover-up

On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s

The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI

Additional Links:
Big Tech Politics
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com
ashleygjovik.com
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
§Secret Apple Fab Fab Has Dangerous Warnings Of Poisons & Toxin
by LVP
Sun, Aug 17, 2025 12:46PM
sm_apple_lobby_danger_signs_undercover.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Apple has a secret Fab facility in Santa Clara that has no signage that it is owned by Apple. At the lobby entrance there is a sign that there are dangerous toxins and chemicals inside. There is not signage that this is an Apple factory and the residents are unaware of the toxic dangers across the street.
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
§Santa Clara Square residential housing across the street from the secret Apple Fab
by LVP
Sun, Aug 17, 2025 12:46PM
sm_apple_fab_santa_clara_square_across_street.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Santa Clara Square residential housing is directly across the street from this highly toxic site and most residents have been kept in the dark about the environmental dangers.
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
§Apple Security Employee with Apple Badge
by LVP
Sun, Aug 17, 2025 12:46PM
sm_apple_fab_employee_with_badge.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
An Apple security employee with his badge
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
§Apple Security Guard Who Said She Works For 49ers
by LVP
Sun, Aug 17, 2025 12:46PM
sm_apple_security_who_works_for_49ers.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Security for the secret Apple Fab plant in Santa Clara said they worked for the 49ers and also law enforcement agencies.
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
§Apple ID Badge On One Of The Security People
by LVP
Sun, Aug 17, 2025 12:46PM
sm_apple_badge_on_security.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
An Apple ID badge on one of the security people. There is no other signage that this is an Apple Fab plant that has a record of violations of release of toxic poisonous material violating Federal, State and Local laws to protect the people of Santa Clara.
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
§Thousands of Santa Clara Residents Have Been Contaminated By Secret Apple Toxic Fab
by LVP
Sun, Aug 17, 2025 12:46PM
sm_apple_fab_facing_housing.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of Santa Clara residents have been contaminated by the secret Apple Fab operation on Scott Blvd. The City of Santa Clara has also covered up these serious dangers to the residents and workers.
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
§Governor Gavin Newsom Has Covered Up Crimes By Apple & Tim Cook
by LVP
Sun, Aug 17, 2025 12:46PM
sm_apple_tim_cook_newsom.jpg
original image (1270x1228)
Governor Newsom has colluded with Apple to cover up their labor and environmental crimes. He has also destroyed Cal-OSHA so there are less than 200 OSHA inspectors for California's 19 million workers. Apple whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik tried to get CA-OSHA to do their jobs and they refused to defend her after retaliation for whistleblowing. Newsom has personally helped cover up the crimes at Apple and also at Elon Musk's Tesla where Musk engaged in massive union busting, racist attacks and workers comp fraud.
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
