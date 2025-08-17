A press conference was held at an illegal Apple Toxic Fabrication factory next to a residential housing area in Santa Clara. The secret Apple Fab facility had a security person who said they worked for the 49ers.

Apple has been illegally operating a highly toxic fabricating plant in a residential neighborhood in Santa Clara and has retaliated against a whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik who was sickened as a result of her office being on top of a toxic dump site and living in a apartment next to the Apple fab plant in Santa Clara. The residents and workers have been kept in the dark about the serious toxic releases and the illegal criminal activity of Apple to cover up the operation and retaliate against Apple whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik. Speakers talked about the danger to workers and communities and the failure of the government and all oversight agencies to investigate and prosecute Apple executives and managers for running a criminal enterprise and conspiring to violate Federal, State and Local laws protecting the environment, the residents and the workers.