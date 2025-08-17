From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up in Santa Clara Exposed at Press Conf: Apple Security by 49ers
A press conference was held at an illegal Apple Toxic Fabrication factory next to a residential housing area in Santa Clara. The secret Apple Fab facility had a security person who said they worked for the 49ers.
Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conference -Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers?
Apple has been illegally operating a highly toxic fabricating plant in a residential neighborhood in Santa Clara and has retaliated against a whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik who was sickened as a result of her office being on top of a toxic dump site and living in a apartment next to the Apple fab plant in Santa Clara. The residents and workers have been kept in the dark about the serious toxic releases and the illegal criminal activity of Apple to cover up the operation and retaliate against Apple whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik. Speakers talked about the danger to workers and communities and the failure of the government and all oversight agencies to investigate and prosecute Apple executives and managers for running a criminal enterprise and conspiring to violate Federal, State and Local laws protecting the environment, the residents and the workers.
Additional Media:
Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes
https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html
Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0
The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0
US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/
Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08
Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789
Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/
Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html
I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/
The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & The US Government Corruption Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-22-22-the-corporate-capture-of-osha-the-us-government-corruption-cover-up
On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s
The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI
Additional Links:
Big Tech Politics
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com
ashleygjovik.com
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw
