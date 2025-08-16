Workers, veterans and supporters of the VA rallied at the San Francisco VA on August 15, 2025. They called a halt to the union busting and privatization drive by Trump

Trade unionists and veterans rallied on 8/15/25 at the SF VA to oppose the Trump government's effort to destroy their unions and also privatize and contract out the VA. The speakers talked about the flagrant union busting of workers at the VA and that need to unite the labor movement against these attack. Veteran Ricardo Ortiz also called for the unions and workers to form a labor party so working people have their own party. He reported that the drive for privatization was also going on during both Democratic and Republican governments.Speakers included:NFFE national president Randy ErwinFounding NFFE Local 1 president Patti La Sala, RNCurrent NFFE Local 1 president Mark Smith, OTR/LCommittee of Interns & Residents/SEIU UCSF, Regional Vice President Dr. Marysol Encarnacion, MDUS Army Veteran, VA care-recipient, Veterans for Peace member, labor & community organizer Ricardo OrtizNFFE Local 1 chief steward, 82nd Airborne Veteran, John Kelley, RNExecutive Director, San Francisco Central Labor Council, Kim TavaglioneSan Francisco Richmond District Supervisor, Connie ChanVeterans for Peace Chapter 69 President, Vietnam Veteran, Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute board member, Paul Cox