top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Workers Rally Against Union Busting & Privatization at Veterans Administration SF VA Hospital

by LVP
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 9:31PM
Workers, veterans and supporters of the VA rallied at the San Francisco VA on August 15, 2025. They called a halt to the union busting and privatization drive by Trump
Rally Participants
original image (3040x1868)
Trade unionists and veterans rallied on 8/15/25 at the SF VA to oppose the Trump government’s effort to destroy their unions and also privatize and contract out the VA. The speakers talked about the flagrant union busting of workers at the VA and that need to unite the labor movement against these attack. Veteran Ricardo Ortiz also called for the unions and workers to form a labor party so working people have their own party. He reported that the drive for privatization was also going on during both Democratic and Republican governments.

Speakers included:

NFFE national president Randy Erwin
Founding NFFE Local 1 president Patti La Sala, RN
Current NFFE Local 1 president Mark Smith, OTR/L
Committee of Interns & Residents/SEIU UCSF, Regional Vice President Dr. Marysol Encarnacion, MD
US Army Veteran, VA care-recipient, Veterans for Peace member, labor & community organizer Ricardo Ortiz
NFFE Local 1 chief steward, 82nd Airborne Veteran, John Kelley, RN
Executive Director, San Francisco Central Labor Council, Kim Tavaglione
San Francisco Richmond District Supervisor, Connie Chan
Veterans for Peace Chapter 69 President, Vietnam Veteran, Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute board member, Paul Cox

Additional Media:

Stand With Veterans, Stand With Uninists! VA Workers & Unionists Speak Out At VA In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/2klbqbLylLY

The Class War: A Vet Speaks Out At SF Tesla With Federal Workers About Musk, DOGE & War On The VA
https://youtu.be/2h7PaAHyjak

STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk

Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U

Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight Back
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
§No To Privatization
by LVP
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 9:31PM
sm_va_no_privatizaton.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Many workers and vets are opposed to the privatization of the UC contracting out their work.
§Some Of The Participants At SF VA Rally
by LVP
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 9:31PM
sm_va_crowd_rally_sf_8-15-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some of the participants of the rally to stop the union busting and against privatization.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code