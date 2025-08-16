From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workers Rally Against Union Busting & Privatization at Veterans Administration SF VA Hospital
Workers, veterans and supporters of the VA rallied at the San Francisco VA on August 15, 2025. They called a halt to the union busting and privatization drive by Trump
Trade unionists and veterans rallied on 8/15/25 at the SF VA to oppose the Trump government’s effort to destroy their unions and also privatize and contract out the VA. The speakers talked about the flagrant union busting of workers at the VA and that need to unite the labor movement against these attack. Veteran Ricardo Ortiz also called for the unions and workers to form a labor party so working people have their own party. He reported that the drive for privatization was also going on during both Democratic and Republican governments.
Speakers included:
NFFE national president Randy Erwin
Founding NFFE Local 1 president Patti La Sala, RN
Current NFFE Local 1 president Mark Smith, OTR/L
Committee of Interns & Residents/SEIU UCSF, Regional Vice President Dr. Marysol Encarnacion, MD
US Army Veteran, VA care-recipient, Veterans for Peace member, labor & community organizer Ricardo Ortiz
NFFE Local 1 chief steward, 82nd Airborne Veteran, John Kelley, RN
Executive Director, San Francisco Central Labor Council, Kim Tavaglione
San Francisco Richmond District Supervisor, Connie Chan
Veterans for Peace Chapter 69 President, Vietnam Veteran, Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute board member, Paul Cox
Additional Media:
Stand With Veterans, Stand With Uninists! VA Workers & Unionists Speak Out At VA In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/2klbqbLylLY
The Class War: A Vet Speaks Out At SF Tesla With Federal Workers About Musk, DOGE & War On The VA
https://youtu.be/2h7PaAHyjak
STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U
Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight Back
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
