top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

“Later Is Too Late” Protesters Tell Wells Fargo to be a Better!

by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
Continuing on with their non-violent disruption, activists with the group #StopBillioniares Summer, along with those from several other organizations, on August 15 shut down Wells Fargo global headquarters during a National Day of Action against the bank that took place in ten other cities across the country. In bringing their message to Wells Fargo, protesters delivered a petition with over 40,514 signatures from people around the world demanding that the bank “reinstate its climate targets, stop union busting, back off their proposal to sell off parts of the US post office, commit to racial equity and to stop financing ICE contractors along with weapons manufacturers who are carrying out atrocities in Gaza.”
Thta's a wrap!
original image (2000x1334)
SAN FRANCISCO (08-16) – Continuing on with their non-violent disruption, activists with the group #StopBillioniares Summer, along with those from several other organizations, on August 15 shut down Wells Fargo global headquarters during a National Day of Action against the bank that took place in ten other cities across the country. In bringing their message to Wells Fargo, protesters delivered a petition with over 40,514 signatures from people around the world demanding that the bank “reinstate its climate targets, stop union busting, back off their proposal to sell off parts of the US post office, commit to racial equity and to stop financing ICE contractors along with weapons manufacturers who are carrying out atrocities in Gaza.”

Protesters went further by saying that “Wells Fargo is a key player in the web of billionaire finance, corporate violence, and climate destruction. We're demanding accountability and directly challenging their role in rising authoritarianism and repression.”

Adding visual impact to their protest, the ground floor of the building’s columns were wrapped with yellow crime scene tape printed with the warning, “DANGER – Climate and Human Rights Destruction Ahead” while others held banners, carried signs and handed out handbills reflecting issues of concern regarding the bank.

One group of activists performed a brief skit by wrapping a “billionaire” in the yellow crime scene tape while he was holding cash in his hand and loudly proclaiming that he was doing good through his fossil fuel investments. While this was going on, several bank customers including one on his bicycle visited the ATMs outside the closed branch office. One customer became infuriated at being inconvenienced by the presence of the large banner draped in front of the machines.

Christa Mancias, an Indigenous woman from the Carrizo Comecrudo (Esto’k Gna) tribe of South Texas, was one of several speakers who addressed the morning crowd. Mancias reflected on how the US continues to promote the genocide of Indigenous Americans by stealing resources and killing their communities through poverty, health-related issues and others across this nation. “Wells Fargo, you need to stop funding fossil fuels. Our seas are rising, so are we,” she said. “We are no longer letting you tell us what to do. We are fighting for our sacred land.”

Mancias spoke of South Padre Island, saying that “It will no longer be a place where you can enjoy clean saltwater, eat fresh Gulf shrimp, to have a place to have fun…because they are planning LNG (liquid natural gas) terminals on our sacred land.” The company, NextDecade, is constructing the first of three Rio Grande LNG projects at the Port of Brownsville which when completed will receive 4.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area near Corpus Christi.

A major concern of area residents regarding the project, she warned, is that it is located only five miles away from where billionaire Elon Musk’s Space X and Starbase launch site where “rockets have exploded and dropped shards where the LNG is located.”

One such incident occurred in 2023 when a massive Space X Starship rocket, the largest ever built, exploded sending debris over an area six-and-one-half miles from the launch pad. This dramatically illustrated why some protesters carried signs reflecting the mantra “People over Profit” when calling for public safety, environmental concerns and climate justice over the whims of billionaires and corporate interests.

After shutting down business as usual at Wells Fargo, #StopBillionairesSummer revealed that on Monday August 18, they would be conducting a walking tour through San Francisco’s Financial District stopping for impromptu protests at institutions that are funding climate change through fossil fuel investments.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_2_dsc01322_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_3_l1191235_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_4_dsc01326_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_5_l1191307_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_6_dsc01352_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_7_l1191266_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_8_dsc01382_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_9_l1191376_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
American Greetings!
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_11_l1191278_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_12_l1191269_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_13_dsc01349_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
Christa Mancias, an Indigenous woman from the Carrizo Comecrudo (Esto’k Gna) tribe of South Texas.
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_14_l1191231_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_15_l1191275_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_16_l1191417_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_17_l11915_299_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_18_l1191327_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_19_l1191388_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 3:33PM
sm_20_l1191440_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code