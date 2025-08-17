top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

We Will Not Look Away: Vigil for Grief, Kinship & Refusal in the Face of Genocide

We Will Not Look Away: Vigil for Grief, Kinship & Refusal in the Face of Genocide
original image (1382x1760)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists
Email:
Phone:
415-776-4580
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
From UUSF Human Rights Working Group:
Please join us for a reckoning, a collective refusal, a gathering of those who cannot look We come to grieve every stolen Palestinian life-every child starved; every family erased. We come to grieve the collapse of our shared humanity-and to ignite what remains.

This grief is not weakness. It is fire. It is clarity. It is a declaration:
We will not look away.
We will not be silent.

Bring what you need to stay present:

◦ ﻿﻿A candle - to honor the lives taken.

◦ ﻿﻿A stone — to root into ancestral strength.

◦ ﻿﻿A picture — of whom or what you cannot forget.

An empty bowl - to honor those being starved in Gaza, to make visible the cruelty This vigil is a line in the sand. Join us. Bring your heartbreak. Bring your fury. Together we call for the return of UNRWA and the shutting down of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)-
(These words and the call for this action comes from Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb, Ashira & friends)
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 16, 2025 10:13AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
