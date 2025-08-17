We Will Not Look Away: Vigil for Grief, Kinship & Refusal in the Face of Genocide

Date:

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Time:

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists

Email:

Phone:

415-776-4580

Location Details:

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

From UUSF Human Rights Working Group:

Please join us for a reckoning, a collective refusal, a gathering of those who cannot look We come to grieve every stolen Palestinian life-every child starved; every family erased. We come to grieve the collapse of our shared humanity-and to ignite what remains.



This grief is not weakness. It is fire. It is clarity. It is a declaration:

We will not look away.

We will not be silent.



Bring what you need to stay present:



◦ ﻿﻿A candle - to honor the lives taken.



◦ ﻿﻿A stone — to root into ancestral strength.



◦ ﻿﻿A picture — of whom or what you cannot forget.



An empty bowl - to honor those being starved in Gaza, to make visible the cruelty This vigil is a line in the sand. Join us. Bring your heartbreak. Bring your fury. Together we call for the return of UNRWA and the shutting down of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)-

(These words and the call for this action comes from Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb, Ashira & friends)