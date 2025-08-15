From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wells Fargo Told to Stop Destroying Planet and End Enabling Genocide
Repeat action at Wells "Fracko" HQ.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Sam Francisco, August 15) - At precisely 8:20 am about seventy five people arrived at the Wells Fargo headquarters building at 333 Market Street. In about two minutes they blockaded the bank's entrances, unfurled and hung large banners (one covering the ATMs) and started wrapping the building with yellow crime scene tape.
The tape read "Climate and Human Rights Destruction Ahead - DANGER - ." The tape was also used to wrap up a "billionaire" and send him packing.
Signs and posters were made ready for distribution and several activists began distributing sheets and pamphlets to passers by. Amplified speeches and live music began.
The action was one in a continuing campaign to cause Wells Fargo to restore its previous meager commitment to environmental progress and to end it's financial support of the fossil fuel fracking industry. The regressive acts were, of course, made possible and even encouraged by the Trump "administration" as part of its general attack on environmental justice and human rights.
Sponsors of the action include Stop The Money Pipeline, Oil and Gas Action Network, and wearing their lab coats, Scientist Rebellion Turtle Island.
The bank was shut down for two hours. Police watched from a distance and unlike many other actions, there were no arrests.
The Wells Fargo campaign is increasing in intensity and as the Trump regime pursues its attack on the environment, human rights, and whatever human and social and political progress made in the last half century, so does the opposition become ever more organized and intense.
See all high resolution photos here.
