top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Wells Fargo Told to Stop Destroying Planet and End Enabling Genocide

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
Repeat action at Wells "Fracko" HQ.
Repeat action to at Wells "Fracko" HQ.
original image (1080x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Sam Francisco, August 15) - At precisely 8:20 am about seventy five people arrived at the Wells Fargo headquarters building at 333 Market Street. In about two minutes they blockaded the bank's entrances, unfurled and hung large banners (one covering the ATMs) and started wrapping the building with yellow crime scene tape.

The tape read "Climate and Human Rights Destruction Ahead - DANGER - ." The tape was also used to wrap up a "billionaire" and send him packing.

Signs and posters were made ready for distribution and several activists began distributing sheets and pamphlets to passers by. Amplified speeches and live music began.

The action was one in a continuing campaign to cause Wells Fargo to restore its previous meager commitment to environmental progress and to end it's financial support of the fossil fuel fracking industry. The regressive acts were, of course, made possible and even encouraged by the Trump "administration" as part of its general attack on environmental justice and human rights.

Sponsors of the action include Stop The Money Pipeline, Oil and Gas Action Network, and wearing their lab coats, Scientist Rebellion Turtle Island.

The bank was shut down for two hours. Police watched from a distance and unlike many other actions, there were no arrests.

The Wells Fargo campaign is increasing in intensity and as the Trump regime pursues its attack on the environment, human rights, and whatever human and social and political progress made in the last half century, so does the opposition become ever more organized and intense.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_02-22725-z8a_0351.jpg
original image (1183x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_03-22725-z8a_0364.jpg
original image (1287x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_04-22725-z8a_0380.jpg
original image (1425x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_05-22725-z8a_0382.jpg
original image (1402x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_06-22725-z8a_0389.jpg
original image (1155x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_07-22725-z8a_0401.jpg
original image (1405x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_08-22725-z8b_8060.jpg
original image (1178x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_09-22725-z8a_0420.jpg
original image (1380x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_10-22725-z8b_8078.jpg
original image (1449x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_11-22725-z8a_0429.jpg
original image (1376x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_12-22725-z8a_0436.jpg
original image (1184x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_13-22725-z8b_8113.jpg
original image (1000x1520)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_14-22725-z8b_8126.jpg
original image (1000x1332)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_15-22725-z8a_0528.jpg
original image (1243x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_16-22725-z8b_8207.jpg
original image (1672x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_17-22725-z8a_0535.jpg
original image (1484x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_18-22725-z8a_0538.jpg
original image (1396x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_19-22725-z8a_0539.jpg
original image (1392x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 9:04PM
sm_20-22725-z8a_0542.jpg
original image (1394x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code