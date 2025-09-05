Know Their Names - Honoring Martyred Palestinian Children

Date:

Friday, September 05, 2025

Time:

8:30 AM - 8:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Justice Coalition

Email:

Phone:

415-954-2763

Location Details:

At Santa Cruz County building (8:30 to 4 pm); press conference noon to 1 pm; gather at Ocean and Water Streets and march to town clock (4 to 4:30 pm); march down Pacific Ave. and gather at Cooper and Pacific from 5:30 pm on through the night.





A day to honor and grieve in community the more than 18,000 children killed in Israel's unrelenting bombardment and starvation of Gaza, funded in large part by OUR tax dollars. With compassion and outrage, we come together to educate, activate, pressure our elected officials, and raise funds for Gazan children's medical needs.



* Reading Begins at 8:30 AM, Entrance Steps, County Building



* Press Conference at 12:00 PM, Notable speakers, County Building



* Marchers Gather at 4:00 PM, Corner of Ocean and Water



* Town Clock at 4:30 PM, Reading names, art action, banners



* Cooper & Pacific from 5:30 PM to finish, Reading names, projected images, candlelit memorial ceremony



GET INVOLVED!



If you would like to:



* Be a reader (15 min slots), please contact

* Help make a 30" block of names for a quilt dedicated to babies who didn't reach their first birthday, please contact

