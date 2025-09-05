From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Know Their Names - Honoring Martyred Palestinian Children
Date:
Friday, September 05, 2025
Time:
8:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Justice Coalition
Email:
Phone:
415-954-2763
Location Details:
At Santa Cruz County building (8:30 to 4 pm); press conference noon to 1 pm; gather at Ocean and Water Streets and march to town clock (4 to 4:30 pm); march down Pacific Ave. and gather at Cooper and Pacific from 5:30 pm on through the night.
Honoring Martyred Palestinian Children
A day to honor and grieve in community the more than 18,000 children killed in Israel's unrelenting bombardment and starvation of Gaza, funded in large part by OUR tax dollars. With compassion and outrage, we come together to educate, activate, pressure our elected officials, and raise funds for Gazan children's medical needs.
* Reading Begins at 8:30 AM, Entrance Steps, County Building
* Press Conference at 12:00 PM, Notable speakers, County Building
* Marchers Gather at 4:00 PM, Corner of Ocean and Water
* Town Clock at 4:30 PM, Reading names, art action, banners
* Cooper & Pacific from 5:30 PM to finish, Reading names, projected images, candlelit memorial ceremony
GET INVOLVED!
If you would like to:
* Be a reader (15 min slots), please contact jakugo [at] proton.me
* Help make a 30" block of names for a quilt dedicated to babies who didn't reach their first birthday, please contact coluyaki [at] gmail.com
* Join the organizing committee, please contact escuelita [at] baymoon.com
