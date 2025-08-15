top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Rest in Peace Erica Aitken

by Alicia Kuhl (Alicia1L [at] hotmail.com)
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 3:46PM
When I was unhoused not everyone in the community was bad to me...
When I was unhoused not everyone in the community was bad to me...
original image (1080x1080)
When I was unhoused there were also some community members that stepped up to support my family with compassion and community and Erica Aitken was one of them. She offered us to park our RV in her little cul-de-sac but one of her neighbors said they'd call the police so we didn't. She then proceeded to follow most of my journey and support me while I ran for city council, She asked how we were doing regularly, I could tell she cared about us. She once invited us to her home and paid us to paint a bedroom that probably didn't even need painted to help us out. She would come to my RV with homemade treats for my kids for Easter. She was a safe person. A good person. I just read on someone's post that she has passed away. That hurts. I'll miss her even though we haven't spoken in awhile. May She rest in Peace. ❤️💐😔
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
