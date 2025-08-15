top
Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense

Climate Justice/Sun Day Festival: Solar Innovation for All!

Event flyer #1
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Faye Wilson Kennedy
Location Details:
Cesar Chavez Park, 910 I Street, Sacramento, CA
Sacramento Climate Coalition, Sacramento Third Act, and the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign are joining forces to host the first-ever Climate Justice & Sun Day Festival: Solar Innovation for ALL on Sunday, September 21, from 11 AM to 3 PM at Cesar Chavez Park, 910 I Street in downtown Sacramento, CA 95814.

Help us promote solar energy and its everyday use. It also seeks to support policies to ensure clean energy resources for communities that lack the capital for rebate programs and reside in neighborhoods more vulnerable to climate change due to poorer air quality and less shade.

The event’s program will feature community speakers, hands-on workshops, informational booths, displays, demonstrations, kids' activities, tasty and healthy food, and cultural entertainment such as Mumbo Gumbo. For over 30 years, Mumbo Gumbo has been one of Northern California's most acclaimed bands, releasing nine albums of original music and performing thousands of shows for fans of all ages.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-justi...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 15, 2025 12:31PM
§Event flyer #2
by Faye Wilson Kennedy
Fri, Aug 15, 2025 12:31PM
sm_climate_justice___sun_day_festvial.jpg
original image (1125x1125)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-justi...
