Climate Justice/Sun Day Festival: Solar Innovation for All!

Date:

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Faye Wilson Kennedy

Location Details:

Cesar Chavez Park, 910 I Street, Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Climate Coalition, Sacramento Third Act, and the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign are joining forces to host the first-ever Climate Justice & Sun Day Festival: Solar Innovation for ALL on Sunday, September 21, from 11 AM to 3 PM at Cesar Chavez Park, 910 I Street in downtown Sacramento, CA 95814.



Help us promote solar energy and its everyday use. It also seeks to support policies to ensure clean energy resources for communities that lack the capital for rebate programs and reside in neighborhoods more vulnerable to climate change due to poorer air quality and less shade.



The event’s program will feature community speakers, hands-on workshops, informational booths, displays, demonstrations, kids' activities, tasty and healthy food, and cultural entertainment such as Mumbo Gumbo. For over 30 years, Mumbo Gumbo has been one of Northern California's most acclaimed bands, releasing nine albums of original music and performing thousands of shows for fans of all ages.