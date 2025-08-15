I could try to be blindly brainwashed and bootlicky too... Alicia1L [at] hotmail.com) by Alicia Kuhl

I'm tired of the same old tired comments, manipulations, and excuses regarding our most important issues. It's time to get real.

I could try to be blindly brainwashed and bootlicky too...

These developments are going up to provide us all affordable housing...

The police love everyone and are here to protect and serve everyone equally...

Any day now the starving kids in the world are gonna be saved...

CPS is only there to make parents better...

Our city leaders would never sell us out...

Our city cares about black lives that's why they put a blm mural on the ground for people to drive over...

Our former police chief wasn't just doing a photo op when he kneeled next to Justin for blm he really cares...

We have plenty of shelter and resources for homeless people if they want to use it...

Our city supports food not bombs because they don't want people to starve...

These non profits are not stealing money and using it all on themselves and staffing for the higher ups or commiting Medical insurance fraud...

Criminalizing homeless people even though there's nowhere for them to go will work. It's the best option...

People just need to work harder...

If you just look hard enough you can find a place to rent even on your disability...

If you can just get away from your domestic abuser there's a shelter for you and your community will support and believe you...

Schools have all the supplies and resources they need to produce successful productive individuals in the workforce...

Teachers and service workers are definitely not struggling for a living wage...

Service Jobs are just meant for highschoolers...

We support our veterans...

Many of our homeless are not former foster care kids...

We have plenty of treatment for mental health and compassionate social workers...

I've always felt supported in my community regardless of my housing status...

The city would never create ordinance like parking restrictions and oversized vehicle ordinance for the sole purpose of getting rid of homeless people who have nowhere else to go...

We would never just kick a foster kid out at 18 with no support systems or resources to survive...

We take care of our elderly and disabled community members...

We don't constantly steal homeless people's stuff and throw it in the trash and label it all toxic waste...

The answer to people pooping 💩 on the street is obviously to close all the public restrooms...

The answer to all society's social problems is prison...

We only go to war to protect our freedoms...



ARE YOU TRIGGERED? Good, it's because this is all a bunch of fucking bullshit. It's not true. Now go and do something about it.



-Alicia Kuhl-











