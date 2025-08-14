top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Federal Workers Protest Social Security Cutbacks - Privatization

by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
In recognition of the 90th birthday of the Social Security Act, on August 14, workers who administrate benefits that 70 million Americans receive through the Act, gathered at the US Federal Building to protest the DOGE staff cuts and Trump administration’s move towards privatization. The workers said that staff cuts have resulted in their having to serve more people than ever while “experiencing one of the lowest staffing levels in 60 years.” In addition, beneficiaries are experiencing degraded services “combined with chaotic and confusing policy changes.”
In recognition of the 90th birthday of the Social Security Act, on August 14, workers who administrate benefits that 70 million Americans...
original image (2000x1335)
SAN FRANCISCO (08-14) – In recognition of the 90th birthday of the Social Security Act, on August 14, workers who administrate benefits that 70 million Americans receive through the Act, gathered at the US Federal Building to protest the DOGE staff cuts and Trump administration’s move towards privatization. The workers said that staff cuts have resulted in their having to serve more people than ever while “experiencing one of the lowest staffing levels in 60 years.” In addition, beneficiaries are experiencing degraded services “combined with chaotic and confusing policy changes.”

Organizers reflected that the DOGE cuts have resulted in “deteriorating working conditions, longer wait times, slower service, and more barriers for the benefits Americans need to survive. Fewer workers mean less service, less benefits, and an impoverished system and we won’t stand for it.”

Sylvia Norman, President of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3172, spoke of the urgent need to replace staff terminated by Elon Musk and his DOGE firings, so that workers are better able to service those who receive benefits that they have paid for.

One speaker spoke about his 91-year-old parents, saying “Part of the reason they are both still here is because of Social Security. For my mother it has been a lifeline.” He went on to describe Social Security as “the most successful anti-poverty program in the history of the country, a model of social welfare and how we should meet human needs in this country. It has benefitted every family in this country and when a rightwing administration takes it on, we see what their agenda is, to privatize it to take over for the profit for Wall Street and we cannot allow that.”

Jacquelin Hopkins representing Social Security workers in San Francisco warned that “We are here to sound the alarm. Social Security is under threat. Now is the time to head off this horrific takeover. The attack on Social Security and privatization could mean an unfair, unregulated system built on the profit of others.”

Presently the Social Security Trust Funds have $2.72 trillion making it a plum target for those looking to privatization for profit and investment opportunities. Some projections estimate, however, that the Fund will be bankrupt by 2033-2034 if changes are not made. The root cause of a shortfall in funding is multifaceted and includes such things as an elderly population that is living longer and lower birth rate that sees fewer people entering the workforce and paying into the Fund causing it to operate at a deficit. If reserve funds are depleted, it would only be able to pay an estimated “76 to 83 percent” of its promised benefits obligations.

Social Security grew out of the Great Depression as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal” and the urgent need to provide an economic social safety net for the elderly. Public pressure helped push Congress into passing the Act that Roosevelt signed into law in 1935.

Entirely funded by all wage earners, the program receives a dedicated payroll tax of 6.2 percent based on a worker’s monthly income to Fund future benefits. The Fund is not paid for by the government and despite the seeming equity of everyone paying that rate, within the system of funding, great economic disparity exists.

In April of this year when speaking on the economic unfairness of the system based on workers’ contributions, which favor the wealthy, former Social Security Commissioner and two-term Maryland Governor, Martin O’Malley, reflected that the average worker pays Social Security all through the calendar year on earnings up to the first $176,100 of income. “Which means that Elon Musk and Warren Buffet stop paying two seconds after the ball drops on Times Square. So, most Americans think it would be fair to have those high earners kick in more of their income.”

The federal workers at today’s action are demanding that The Social Security Administration be fully staffed to reduce wait times and ensure high quality service delivered by professionals and not machines. They are also demanding that the rich pay their share to expand and keep Social Security strong for many more generations.


Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_2_l1191195_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_3_dsc01232_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_4_dsc01243_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_5_dsc01306_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_6_dsc01251_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_7_l1191208_close_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1531)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_8_dsc01227_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_9_dsc01303_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:27PM
sm_dsc07995_martin_o_malley_former_social_security_commissioner_copy.jpg
original image (8640x5760)
Former Social Security Commissioner and two-term Maryland Governor, Martin O’Malley.
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code