San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

On 90th Social Security Anniversary, AFGE & Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting

by LVP
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:13PM
On the 90th anniversary of Social Security rallies were held all over the country and in San Francisco Federal workers spoke out at the San Francisco Federal Building
Federal Workers Spoke Out
original image (4032x3024)
On 90th Social Security Anniversary, AFGE & The Fight Against Privatization and Union Busting by Trump In SF

On the 90th anniversary of social security in the United States, rallies were held all over the country to oppose it’s downsizing and privatization of the social security system.

Union workers who are members of AFGE 3172 from the social security offices in San Francisco and the Department of Labor Bureau Of Labor Statistics spoke and reported on their conditions. They reported on the layoffs of employees threatening the ability of the people from getting services and also the massive bullying and drive to contract out and privatization.

The capitalist media including MSNBC Kramer the same day was calling for contracting out the entire Bureau of Labor Statistics to private contractors. Also besides retirees there were members of the Federal Unionist Network who spoke and participated.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/p6rCbUndl_c
§Federal Workers Rallied In Front Of San Francisco Federal Workers
by LVP
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:13PM
sm_img_1950_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Federal Workers rallied at the San Francisco Federal Building against the attacks on social security
https://youtu.be/p6rCbUndl_c
§Part Of The Rally Against Social Security Privatization
by LVP
Thu, Aug 14, 2025 8:13PM
Retirees and supporters of social security rallied
original image (4032x3024)
https://youtu.be/p6rCbUndl_c
