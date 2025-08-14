On the 90th anniversary of Social Security rallies were held all over the country and in San Francisco Federal workers spoke out at the San Francisco Federal Building

On 90th Social Security Anniversary, AFGE & The Fight Against Privatization and Union Busting by Trump In SFOn the 90th anniversary of social security in the United States, rallies were held all over the country to oppose it’s downsizing and privatization of the social security system.Union workers who are members of AFGE 3172 from the social security offices in San Francisco and the Department of Labor Bureau Of Labor Statistics spoke and reported on their conditions. They reported on the layoffs of employees threatening the ability of the people from getting services and also the massive bullying and drive to contract out and privatization.The capitalist media including MSNBC Kramer the same day was calling for contracting out the entire Bureau of Labor Statistics to private contractors. Also besides retirees there were members of the Federal Unionist Network who spoke and participated.Production of Labor Video Project