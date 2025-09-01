top
Labor Day Community Barbecue & Fish Fry

Veterans Memorial Building 846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Monday, September 01, 2025
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Party/Street Party
Steve Pleich
(831) 466-6078
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Monday, September 1, 2025, Noon - 2:30 PM
Labor Day Community Barbecue & Fish Fry
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz 95060

Free to Attend * Live Entertainment * Donations Appreciated

Enjoy a Traditional Labor Day Meal
Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Fish, Potato Salad & Vegetarian Options

Santa Cruz has a long history of honoring labor and serving its veterans, the unhoused and those in our community of limited means. People First of Santa Cruz County and the Veterans Memorial Building are proud to host the first annual Labor Day Community Barbecue and Fish Fry.

*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain & compost.

Call Steve Pleich: (831) 466-6078
Email: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com

SPONSORS:
People First of Santa Cruz County, Veterans for Peace, Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, Second Harvest Food Bank, United Nations Association & YOU!

DONATIONS are Appreciated Online at GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/labor-day-barbecue-and-fish-fry-at-the-vmb

INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/labor-day-barbe...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 14, 2025 7:43PM
