Labor Day Community Barbecue & Fish Fry
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Steve Pleich
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-6078
Location Details:
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Monday, September 1, 2025, Noon - 2:30 PM
Labor Day Community Barbecue & Fish Fry
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz 95060
Free to Attend * Live Entertainment * Donations Appreciated
Enjoy a Traditional Labor Day Meal
Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Fish, Potato Salad & Vegetarian Options
Santa Cruz has a long history of honoring labor and serving its veterans, the unhoused and those in our community of limited means. People First of Santa Cruz County and the Veterans Memorial Building are proud to host the first annual Labor Day Community Barbecue and Fish Fry.
*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED to prep & serve food, clean up, greet, entertain & compost.
Call Steve Pleich: (831) 466-6078
Email: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com
SPONSORS:
People First of Santa Cruz County, Veterans for Peace, Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees, Second Harvest Food Bank, United Nations Association & YOU!
DONATIONS are Appreciated Online at GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/labor-day-barbecue-and-fish-fry-at-the-vmb
INVITE FRIENDS!
For more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/labor-day-barbe...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 14, 2025 7:43PM
