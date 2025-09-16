top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Book Launch Event - Too Poor to Die

Event details with picture of speakers and a butterfly photo in the background.
original image (2000x1429)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Amy Shea
Location Details:
A Great Good Place for Books
6120 La Salle Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Please join us on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM as we welcome author Amy Shea for a conversation about her new book, Too Poor to Die: The Hidden Realities of Dying in the Margins.

We will be selling the book at the event, or you can order a copy at https://ggpbooks.com/book/9781978843981.

We hope to see you there!

Description
Death is the great equalizer, but not all deaths are created equal.

Too Poor to Die: The Hidden Realities of Dying in the Margins, a collection of closely connected essays, takes the reader on a journey into what happens to those who die while experiencing homelessness or who end up indigent or unclaimed at the end of life. Too Poor to Die bears witness to the disparities in death and dying faced by some of society’s most vulnerable and marginalized and asks the reader to consider their own end-of-life and disposition plans within the larger context of how privilege and access plays a role in what we want versus what we get in death.
For more information: https://ggpbooks.com/event/2025-09-16/too-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 14, 2025 5:13PM
