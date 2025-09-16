From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Book Launch Event - Too Poor to Die
Date:
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Amy Shea
Location Details:
A Great Good Place for Books
6120 La Salle Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
6120 La Salle Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Please join us on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM as we welcome author Amy Shea for a conversation about her new book, Too Poor to Die: The Hidden Realities of Dying in the Margins.
We will be selling the book at the event, or you can order a copy at https://ggpbooks.com/book/9781978843981.
We hope to see you there!
Description
Death is the great equalizer, but not all deaths are created equal.
Too Poor to Die: The Hidden Realities of Dying in the Margins, a collection of closely connected essays, takes the reader on a journey into what happens to those who die while experiencing homelessness or who end up indigent or unclaimed at the end of life. Too Poor to Die bears witness to the disparities in death and dying faced by some of society’s most vulnerable and marginalized and asks the reader to consider their own end-of-life and disposition plans within the larger context of how privilege and access plays a role in what we want versus what we get in death.
We will be selling the book at the event, or you can order a copy at https://ggpbooks.com/book/9781978843981.
We hope to see you there!
Description
Death is the great equalizer, but not all deaths are created equal.
Too Poor to Die: The Hidden Realities of Dying in the Margins, a collection of closely connected essays, takes the reader on a journey into what happens to those who die while experiencing homelessness or who end up indigent or unclaimed at the end of life. Too Poor to Die bears witness to the disparities in death and dying faced by some of society’s most vulnerable and marginalized and asks the reader to consider their own end-of-life and disposition plans within the larger context of how privilege and access plays a role in what we want versus what we get in death.
For more information: https://ggpbooks.com/event/2025-09-16/too-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 14, 2025 5:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network