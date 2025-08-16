Trader Joe's: The Animals Will be Heard

Date:

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Time:

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

DxE SF Bay Area

Location Details:

Meeting at Martin Luther King Jr Way & Hearst Ave in Berkeley

Join us as we continue to ask Trader Joe’s to stop supplying from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry branded as “Trader Joe’s Free Range Organic Chicken” with the plant code 2882.



Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse has been exposed for criminal animal cruelty resulting in birds being boiled alive and more and it’s a filthy operation having twice the national average levels of salmonella and campylobacter - a public health nightmare.



Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry is also cooperating in the felony trial of animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg, a Cal student facing up to 5 years in jail if she’s convicted!



Learn more at PerdueAbuse.com