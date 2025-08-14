From the Open-Publishing Calendar
75+ Flock Cameras Disabled Bay Area
anarchists attack flock cameras in oakland and sf
some anarchists disabled 75+ flock cameras in oakland and sf (lost count a lil bits). a lot of them got doused with paint, others are totally destroyed and scattered around town. easily reproducible stuff. you can use a fire extinguisher to paint the lens, or climb up streetlights to reach them with a hammer (or tin snips, for the clamp). you can also uproot flock's own poles, from the base, with an adjustable crescent wrench. mask up, and enjoy watching cameras take their last pictures ever!
-a crew of anarchist birdwatchers
flock map: deflock.me
deflocking zine: unsalted.noblogs.org/post/2025/03/27/new-zine-birds-of-a-feather-destroy-a-flock-together/
flock and ICE: https://calmatters.org/economy/technology/2025/06/california-police-sharing-license-plate-reader-data/ + https://sfstandard.com/2025/07/14/oakland-san-francisco-ice-license-plate-readers/
