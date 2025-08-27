From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Understanding Gaza Film Series: "The Other"
Date:
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
SEIU 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
Reel Work Labor Film Festival: Understanding Gaza Film Series
The Other
Wednesday, August 27, 2025 • 7 PM
HYBRID EVENT: SEIU 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
or Register for Zoom at bit.ly/RW25Aug27
Free Admission, Voluntary donations gladly accepted
Critical Voices from Gaza
The Other (Joy Sela, 2024, 101 min, Palestine & Israel)
Seven years in the making, including before and after October 7th, this is a hopeful film focusing on Israeli & Palestinian peace-builders, anti-occupation activists, artists, academics, ex-fighters, bereaved parents and many more living the reality on the ground. Whether in non-violent co-resistance, peace-building, or shared community, we witness those who have only known each other through hate, bloodshed, inequality, and war, transcend beyond narratives & belief systems. They teach us that unlearning deep-seated social conditioning is possible and that we can liberate ourselves from generational trauma, hatred and fear—no matter how ingrained and legitimate those fears are.
During the course of filming, the Jewish Israeli-American director, Joy Sela, experienced the same transformation that she was documenting with her interview subjects.
Every element of the film transports the viewer—from the sweeping landscape footage, to the raw storytelling, to the original score composed by an Israeli/Palestinian duo.
During the production crew’s years on the ground building relationships, a tightly-wound network of trusted experts in the peace-building & activist communities coalesced that continues to provide public support, ensuring the film’s continuing social impact.
Watch the trailer for The Other on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Q_Teb632V8
Photo credit: We Uncover Films
For more information: https://www.reelwork.org/gaza.htm
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 14, 2025 3:30PM
