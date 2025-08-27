top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/27/2025
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Understanding Gaza Film Series: "The Other"

SEIU 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
SEIU 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
Reel Work Labor Film Festival: Understanding Gaza Film Series
The Other

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 • 7 PM

HYBRID EVENT: SEIU 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
or Register for Zoom at bit.ly/RW25Aug27

Free Admission, Voluntary donations gladly accepted

Critical Voices from Gaza

The Other (Joy Sela, 2024, 101 min, Palestine & Israel)

Seven years in the making, including before and after October 7th, this is a hopeful film focusing on Israeli & Palestinian peace-builders, anti-occupation activists, artists, academics, ex-fighters, bereaved parents and many more living the reality on the ground. Whether in non-violent co-resistance, peace-building, or shared community, we witness those who have only known each other through hate, bloodshed, inequality, and war, transcend beyond narratives & belief systems. They teach us that unlearning deep-seated social conditioning is possible and that we can liberate ourselves from generational trauma, hatred and fear—no matter how ingrained and legitimate those fears are.

During the course of filming, the Jewish Israeli-American director, Joy Sela, experienced the same transformation that she was documenting with her interview subjects.

Every element of the film transports the viewer—from the sweeping landscape footage, to the raw storytelling, to the original score composed by an Israeli/Palestinian duo.

During the production crew’s years on the ground building relationships, a tightly-wound network of trusted experts in the peace-building & activist communities coalesced that continues to provide public support, ensuring the film’s continuing social impact.

Watch the trailer for The Other on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Q_Teb632V8

Photo credit: We Uncover Films
For more information: https://www.reelwork.org/gaza.htm
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 14, 2025 3:30PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code