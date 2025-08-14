Community unites for Trinity River clean-up as flows are threatened by Trump biological opinion by Dan Bacher

Hoopa Valley — On Saturday July 26, a Trinity River Clean-Up organized by Save California Salmon and the Hoopa Valley Tribe brought together over 50 community members, Tribal leaders, youth, and environmental advocates.



“The day began at the Hoopa Tribal Office with a morning ground clean-up, followed by a rafting clean-up on the Trinity River and a community lunch,” reported a press statement from Save California Salmon (SCS). “Volunteers removed bags of trash and debris from the riverbanks and waterways, helping restore critical salmon habitat in one of California’s most important, and endangered rivers. Organizers said they are finding less trash every year.”



Joe Davis, Hoopa Tribal Chairman, said, “On behalf of the Hoopa Valley Tribe, I would like to thank Save California Salmon and everyone who contributed to this year’s ever-important clean up. Let’s keep the momentum going and continue our strong role as Hupa People to be the stewards of the Trinity River.



The event centered Indigenous leadership and stewardship, bringing youth and families together to care for the river while educating participants on the deep cultural and ecological significance of the Trinity River, along with current threats to the river’s flows from the Trump administration, according to SCS.



“I’m proud to support the Trinity River Clean-Up,” said Hoopa Valley Tribal council member and local raft guide Joseph Marshall. “It’s important to keep our riverways clean and take pride in our homelands. The youth and community are involved in this cleanup so future generations will learn to keep our valley and river clean. It is our responsibility to take care of our home.”



The organizers said the clean-up was “part of a larger effort to protect salmon populations and honor Tribal stewardship in the face of pollution, drought, and increasing diversion pressures.”



The Trinity River, the largest tributary of the Klamath River, is home to endangered coho salmon, as well as fall and spring-run Chinook salmon and steelhead. It is considered a vital part of the Hoopa Valley Tribe’s culture and subsistence.



“A new diversion plan/endangered species plan, called a Biological Opinion, for the Trinity River is expected to come out for public comment this fall,” said Regina Chichizola, Save California’s Executive Director. “It will be very important for the public to get involved in this comment period as it will be the first one to be subject to the Trump administration’s new Executive Orders about maximizing water diversions to Central Valley farmers. Currently the Yurok and Hoopa Valley Tribes are co-leads in the process.”



“We’re thankful to everyone who showed up. The annual clean up is an opportunity to connect with, learn about, and help the Klamath River’s largest tributary,” added Chichizola. “Restoring the Trinity River is one of the most important things we can do for the Klamath salmon now that the dams are down, but unfortunately over half of the Trinity’s water is still diverted to the Central Valley, and the flows that remain in the river are now threatened by the Trump administration.’



She said engaging in the upcoming public comment periods on Trinity River flows is the best way the public can help the river. “We hope the community will be inspired by the clean up and testify for flows for fish on the Trinity when the new flows plan is released,” Chichizola concluded.



Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom is promoting his Delta Tunnel and Sites Reservoir projects, along with voluntary agreements, that pose enormous harm to the Sacramento and Klamath/Trinity River watersheds. These projects would hasten the extinction of Sacramento River spring and winter-run Chinook salmon, Central Valley steelhead, green sturgeon, white sturgeon, Delta and longfin smelt, as well as imperil salmon and steelhead runs on the Trinity and Klamath rivers.