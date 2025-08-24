Webinar: Captive Resistance: The Palestinian Struggle Behind Bars

Date:

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join us for a powerful webinar with lawyer and former prisoner Diala Ayesh, as she shares her journey from defending detainees to surviving detention herself.



Learn how Palestinian prisoners resist oppression and what freedom means under ongoing injustice.