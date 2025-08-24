From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Captive Resistance: The Palestinian Struggle Behind Bars
Sunday, August 24, 2025
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Speaker
Codepink
Join us for a powerful webinar with lawyer and former prisoner Diala Ayesh, as she shares her journey from defending detainees to surviving detention herself.
Learn how Palestinian prisoners resist oppression and what freedom means under ongoing injustice.
