Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Si Se Puede - No More Pesticides

Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
via Indivisible Pajaro Valley
Location Details:
Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
A primary purpose of Indivisible Pajaro Valley is to amplify community voices and to protect and promote the civil rights of all residents, including farmworkers who work so hard to help us keep food on our tables.

Towards that end, we are proud to support this initiative of Barrios Unidos, and The Center for Farmworker Families (CFF), two organizations that work to support the health and wellbeing of everyone in our community.

Join Our Campaign to end the use of Toxic Pesticides near schools and neighborhoods in the Pajaro Valley.

The health of children, seniors, the indigenous community, and farmworkers is under attack from toxic pesticides that cause cancer, learning disabilities, and breathing problems! Join CORA (Campaign for Organic and Regenerative Agriculture, a project of CFF) and Barrios Unidos for a special event to educate and unite our communities to win this crucial campaign: to transition agricultural fields near schools and neighborhoods in Watsonville to organic and regenerative practices.

There will be a Q&A session with experts and strategists.

Live Music! Delicious local food available for purchase!

Let's work together to create a healthier, safer Santa Cruz County for everyone!

Free of charge! To learn more about the schools and neighborhoods affected, visit the CORA website: https://farmworkerfamily.org/cora
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 14, 2025 9:40AM
