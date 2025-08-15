top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/15/2025
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Stand For Veterans-Stand For Unions

Rally For Veterans and Workers
original image (984x1266)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, August 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
AFGE, SEIU, NNU, NFFE
Location Details:
VA Center 4150 Clement St. San Francisco
STAND FOR VETERANS
STAND FOR UNIONS
FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 at 12PM
San Francisco VA Medical Center, 4150 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121
Sidewalk in front of SFVAMC, On Clement between 42nd & 43rd
Rally with VA workers, veterans, union members, families, and allies

America's brave veterans and the dedicated union members who work at the VA are under attack. Join us in San Francisco as part of our nationwide "Stand for Veterans, Stand for Unions" day of action.

We want to:
• STOP the Trump Administration's attack on veterans' healthcare and restore VA workers' collective bargaining rights.
• STOP privatization of the VA; it's time to invest in the proper funding, staffing, and pay.
• Stand up for brave veterans who served our nation and ensure they get the best care possible.
• Ensure every VA worker feels safe, valued, and free to exercise their constitutional right to freedom of speech.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 13, 2025 10:16PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code