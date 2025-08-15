Stand For Veterans-Stand For Unions

Date:

Friday, August 15, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

AFGE, SEIU, NNU, NFFE

Location Details:

VA Center 4150 Clement St. San Francisco

STAND FOR VETERANS

STAND FOR UNIONS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 at 12PM

San Francisco VA Medical Center, 4150 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121

Sidewalk in front of SFVAMC, On Clement between 42nd & 43rd

Rally with VA workers, veterans, union members, families, and allies



America's brave veterans and the dedicated union members who work at the VA are under attack. Join us in San Francisco as part of our nationwide "Stand for Veterans, Stand for Unions" day of action.



We want to:

• STOP the Trump Administration's attack on veterans' healthcare and restore VA workers' collective bargaining rights.

• STOP privatization of the VA; it's time to invest in the proper funding, staffing, and pay.

• Stand up for brave veterans who served our nation and ensure they get the best care possible.

• Ensure every VA worker feels safe, valued, and free to exercise their constitutional right to freedom of speech.