Stand For Veterans-Stand For Unions
Date:
Friday, August 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
AFGE, SEIU, NNU, NFFE
Location Details:
VA Center 4150 Clement St. San Francisco
STAND FOR VETERANS
STAND FOR UNIONS
FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 at 12PM
San Francisco VA Medical Center, 4150 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121
Sidewalk in front of SFVAMC, On Clement between 42nd & 43rd
Rally with VA workers, veterans, union members, families, and allies
America's brave veterans and the dedicated union members who work at the VA are under attack. Join us in San Francisco as part of our nationwide "Stand for Veterans, Stand for Unions" day of action.
We want to:
• STOP the Trump Administration's attack on veterans' healthcare and restore VA workers' collective bargaining rights.
• STOP privatization of the VA; it's time to invest in the proper funding, staffing, and pay.
• Stand up for brave veterans who served our nation and ensure they get the best care possible.
• Ensure every VA worker feels safe, valued, and free to exercise their constitutional right to freedom of speech.
