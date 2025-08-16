top
View events for the week of 8/16/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Watsonville: Fight The Trump Takeover Rally

original image (1405x730)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fight the Trump Takeover
Location Details:
Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville
The Texas House Democrats are denying quorum to stop the Trump takeover of Texas and block his attempt to rig the 2026 midterm elections. But Trump isn’t stopping in Texas. He’s targeting Missouri, Ohio, Florida, and every state he can twist to help him steal Congress next year. States like California and New York are starting to fight back.

Let’s be clear: this fight started in Texas, but it doesn’t end there. This isn’t just about redistricting or one state’s politics. It’s about the future of our democracy. Trump is terrified of the American people. He knows he can’t win on his ideas, so he’s trying to take Congress by hook or by crook--and he’s doing it by silencing the voices of communities of color. We’re not going to let that happen.

That’s why we’re organizing a National Day of Action, on Saturday, August 16, to fight back against the Trump takeover of our country.

Texas will lead with an anchor rally at the Capitol in Austin. Across the country, we’re asking people to show up at their state houses, city halls, or community spaces and make it clear -- we see what Trump is doing, and we won’t stand for it.

Please note: A core principle behind our Fight the Trump Takeover actions is a commitment to nonviolence in all we do. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

Find a protest near you. Protest map: https://www.mobilize.us/fightthetrumptakeover/map/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/commoncause/event/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 13, 2025 8:36PM
Add Your Comments
