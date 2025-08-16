From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop the Trump Takeover! Nationwide Pro-Democracy, Save Voting Rights Protests
Date:
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple pro-democracy, grassroots groups
Location Details:
Find a protest near you.
Protest Map: https://www.mobilize.us/fightthetrumptakeover/map/
Protest Map: https://www.mobilize.us/fightthetrumptakeover/map/
FIGHT THE TRUMP TAKEOVER - Protests in SF Bay Area and beyond
Save Our Freedom to Vote! Save Democracy!
Saturday, Aug. 16th
Join a protest, go here: https://www.mobilize.us/fightthetrumptakeover/
Also here: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
On Saturday, August 16, people across the country will take to the streets for a nationwide nonviolent mass mobilization called Stop the Trump Takeover!
Donald Trump wants to steal the midterm elections and lock his MAGA Republicans into permanent control of the House. His minions are rigging our congressional maps to do it.
Trump’s seat-stealing scheme started in Texas, but it won’t stop there. Republican legislators in Florida, Ohio, Missouri, and beyond are already lining up to rig their maps, as well. But we’re fighting back with all we’ve got -- not just in Texas, but across America.
This is really about the future of our democracy. Trump is terrified of the American people. He knows he can’t win on his ideas, so he’s trying to take Congress by hook or by crook--and he’s doing it by silencing the voices of communities of color. We’re not going to let that happen.
Join a protest on this Aug 16th nationwide day of action to Fight the Trump Takeover.
----------------------------------------
BRENNAN CENTER for JUSTICE: The Impact of Voter Suppression on Communities of Color
Studies show that new laws will disproportionately harm voters of color. Federal legislation is necessary.
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/impact-voter-suppression-communities-color
THE19th magazine: Who’s Questioning Women’s Right to Vote?
"A post from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth showed his support of a fringe evangelical Christianity that is gaining more traction in the Republican Party."
https://19thnews.org/2025/08/pete-hegseth-doug-wilson-women-voting/
COMMON DREAMS: 'The 2020 Playbook on Steroids': Trump DOJ Requests for State Voter Data Spark Alarm
"This all is part of a bigger ploy to further undermine our voting in this country. They are actively in a power grab."
https://www.commondreams.org/news/trump-state-voter-datta
