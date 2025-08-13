From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Immediate Protest as Israel Murders Five Additional Journalists
Doubt as to whether Israel is committing genocide ends as Israel tries to erase Palestine by also killing its journalists
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(San Francisco, August 12) - Apparently Israel's ongoing slaughter of every Palestinian man, woman and child does suffice for Herr Netayahu. He is attempting to erase all knowledge of his Shoah by murdering Palestinian journalists. His recent simultaneous murder of five journalists has drawn world condemnation.
According to the Foreign Press Association "Over the past 22 months, the Israeli military has repeatedly labelled Palestinian journalists as militants, often without verifiable evidence, turning them into targets." For perspective, the number of journalists killed in all of World War Two was... twenty one.
The U.N. reports that Israel has now killed 242 Palestinian journalists.
Hitler was able to hide the extent of his genocidal horrors until they were revealed by advancing Allied armies, but this is not true of his 21st century heir, Netanyahu. Bay area groups know. They called an emergence protest for 6pm in Union Square and many hundreds of people responded.
The rally spilled into the adjoining street and then evolved into a march on Market Street with many protesters holding horrific photos of starved Palestinian infants. The crowd included a gratifying number of young people.
World outrage against Israels crimes is building and it is becoming ever less unthinkable that Israel might someday suffer the same fate as Nazi Germany.
See all high resolution photos here.
