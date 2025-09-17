From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Study Group: Socialist Feminism – The First Decade, 11th session
Date:
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St.
San Francisco, CA 94109
Online participation also available.
747 Polk St.
San Francisco, CA 94109
Online participation also available.
Study Group: Socialist Feminism – The First Decade, by Gloria Martin
Session 11 - join at any session!
This unique book records the forging of the first Marxist feminist party in history — the Freedom Socialist Party. Set in the tumultuous upsurges of the 1960s and ’70s, author Gloria Martin vividly describes the eruption of the women’s liberation movement amidst the antiwar, civil rights, and queer struggles. Its central message is inescapable: socialist feminism as a theme and strategy has never been more urgently needed than it is today. Copies of the book available for sale at each session.
Requested donation: $3-6 per session
Online registration: https://bit.ly/soc-fem-first-decade
For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 13, 2025 1:34PM
