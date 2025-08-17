Film Screening & Fundraiser for Palestine: "The Encampments"

Date:

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Annie Banks (author)

Location Details:

The New Parkway, 474 24th St., Oakland

Join for an afternoon of community and fundraising for Palestine! Watch the powerful documentary, "The Encampments," about the hundreds of student-led solidarity camps protesting the genocide and occupation of Gaza. Hear from East Bay organizations working for Palestinian liberation and learn how you can get involved. Proceeds from the event will directly support Palestinian families and grassroots efforts. Tickets are sliding scale, $20–$200, with no one turned away for lack of funds. Spots are limited—RSVP today!

RSVP here: bit.ly/817encampments