Views of Democracy – Opening Reception

Date:

Saturday, September 06, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Rhythmix Cultural Works

Location Details:

2513 Blanding Avenue

Alameda, CA 94501

Gratitude and Hope for the Future



The country needs an informed and engaged citizenry now, more than ever. Views of Democracy: Gratitude and Hope for the Future celebrates democracy through the eyes of visual artists. Visitors will enjoy the breadth and diversity of the work–from video to sculpture and from painting to photography, textile art and mixed media. Accompanying artists’ statements, are both personal and universal and encourage reflection on democracy and citizenship.



Presented by Citizen Joy. Curated by Jeff Raz and Barbara Kibbe.