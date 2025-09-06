From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Views of Democracy – Opening Reception
Date:
Saturday, September 06, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Rhythmix Cultural Works
Location Details:
2513 Blanding Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Gratitude and Hope for the Future
The country needs an informed and engaged citizenry now, more than ever. Views of Democracy: Gratitude and Hope for the Future celebrates democracy through the eyes of visual artists. Visitors will enjoy the breadth and diversity of the work–from video to sculpture and from painting to photography, textile art and mixed media. Accompanying artists’ statements, are both personal and universal and encourage reflection on democracy and citizenship.
Presented by Citizen Joy. Curated by Jeff Raz and Barbara Kibbe.
For more information: https://www.rhythmix.org/events/views-of-d...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 12, 2025 11:51AM
