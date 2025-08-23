From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Film Showing: subMedia presents Inter Rebellium 01. The Estallido Social
Date:
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
209 Krew
Location Details:
1224 K Street, Modesto
The first of a multipart documentary series, Interrebellium is a story told through the eyes of anarchist & anticolonial participants of the 2019 uprising in the territories occupied by the State of Chile.
The Estallido Social (or Social Explosion) was a popular uprising in the territories occupied by the Chilean State, sparked on Oct. 18th 2019 by a Fare Hike of 30 Pesos. What began with a student-led campaign of transit fare evasions quickly spread into a nationwide uprising that shook society to it's very foundations.
Saturday Aug. 23rd, 7pm,
1224 K Street,
Modesto,
Valley Improvement Projects
Zine - Discussion - Snacks!
Event will also raise funds for Palestinian Mutual Aid group The Sanabel Team
The Estallido Social (or Social Explosion) was a popular uprising in the territories occupied by the Chilean State, sparked on Oct. 18th 2019 by a Fare Hike of 30 Pesos. What began with a student-led campaign of transit fare evasions quickly spread into a nationwide uprising that shook society to it's very foundations.
Saturday Aug. 23rd, 7pm,
1224 K Street,
Modesto,
Valley Improvement Projects
Zine - Discussion - Snacks!
Event will also raise funds for Palestinian Mutual Aid group The Sanabel Team
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 12, 2025 1:01AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network