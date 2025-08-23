Film Showing: subMedia presents Inter Rebellium 01. The Estallido Social

Date:

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

209 Krew

Location Details:

1224 K Street, Modesto

The first of a multipart documentary series, Interrebellium is a story told through the eyes of anarchist & anticolonial participants of the 2019 uprising in the territories occupied by the State of Chile.



The Estallido Social (or Social Explosion) was a popular uprising in the territories occupied by the Chilean State, sparked on Oct. 18th 2019 by a Fare Hike of 30 Pesos. What began with a student-led campaign of transit fare evasions quickly spread into a nationwide uprising that shook society to it's very foundations.



Saturday Aug. 23rd, 7pm,

1224 K Street,

Modesto,

Valley Improvement Projects



Zine - Discussion - Snacks!



Event will also raise funds for Palestinian Mutual Aid group The Sanabel Team