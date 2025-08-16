Corte Madera: Fight the Trump Takeover Rally

Date:

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Patty Hoyt

Location Details:

Corte Madera Town Park

498 Tamalpais Drive

Corte Madera

The Texas House Democrats are denying quorum to stop the Trump takeover of Texas and block his attempt to rig the 2026 midterm elections. But Trump isn’t stopping in Texas. He’s targeting Missouri, Ohio, Florida, and every state he can twist to help him steal Congress next year. States like California and New York are starting to fight back.



Let’s be clear: this fight started in Texas, but it doesn’t end there.



This event is one of 10 planned throughout Marin at various times on Saturday, August 16. This will be the only rally. Confirmed speakers so far include Pastor Floyd Thompkins of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Eli Beckmann, and Susan Bolle.

