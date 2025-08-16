From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Corte Madera: Fight the Trump Takeover Rally
Date:
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Patty Hoyt
Location Details:
Corte Madera Town Park
498 Tamalpais Drive
Corte Madera
498 Tamalpais Drive
Corte Madera
The Texas House Democrats are denying quorum to stop the Trump takeover of Texas and block his attempt to rig the 2026 midterm elections. But Trump isn’t stopping in Texas. He’s targeting Missouri, Ohio, Florida, and every state he can twist to help him steal Congress next year. States like California and New York are starting to fight back.
Let’s be clear: this fight started in Texas, but it doesn’t end there.
This event is one of 10 planned throughout Marin at various times on Saturday, August 16. This will be the only rally. Confirmed speakers so far include Pastor Floyd Thompkins of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Eli Beckmann, and Susan Bolle.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/fightthetrumptakeo...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 11, 2025 2:33PM
