The Occupation of the American Mind with Alison Weir: Film Screening & Q&A

Date:

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

AACC

Email:

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center (AACC) in San Jose

3968 Twilight Drive

San Jose, CA 95124

The Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley invites you to a thought provoking Film Screening & Q&A event: The Occupation of the American Mind with Alison Weir.



Israel’s ongoing military occupation of Palestinian territory and repeated invasions of the Gaza strip have triggered a fierce backlash against Israeli policies virtually everywhere in the world—except the United States. The Occupation of the American Mind takes an eye-opening look at this critical exception, zeroing in on pro-Israel public relations efforts within the U.S.



Narrated by Roger Waters and featuring leading observers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and U.S. media culture, the film explores how the Israeli government, the U.S. government, and the pro-Israel lobby have joined forces, often with very different motives, to shape American media coverage of the conflict in Israel’s favor. From the U.S.-based public relations campaigns that emerged in the 1980s to today, the film provides a sweeping analysis of Israel’s decades-long battle for the hearts, minds, and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation of its increasingly right-wing policies. - Film's Press Kit



Program Details:

Doors Open: 5:30pm PT

Film starts: 6:00pm PT

Q&A with Alison Weir: 7:00pm

Refreshments will be provided.



Event attendance free, $10-20 donation encouraged.

