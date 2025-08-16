From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Occupation of the American Mind with Alison Weir: Film Screening & Q&A
Date:
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
AACC
Email:
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center (AACC) in San Jose
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
3968 Twilight Drive
San Jose, CA 95124
The Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley invites you to a thought provoking Film Screening & Q&A event: The Occupation of the American Mind with Alison Weir.
Israel’s ongoing military occupation of Palestinian territory and repeated invasions of the Gaza strip have triggered a fierce backlash against Israeli policies virtually everywhere in the world—except the United States. The Occupation of the American Mind takes an eye-opening look at this critical exception, zeroing in on pro-Israel public relations efforts within the U.S.
Narrated by Roger Waters and featuring leading observers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and U.S. media culture, the film explores how the Israeli government, the U.S. government, and the pro-Israel lobby have joined forces, often with very different motives, to shape American media coverage of the conflict in Israel’s favor. From the U.S.-based public relations campaigns that emerged in the 1980s to today, the film provides a sweeping analysis of Israel’s decades-long battle for the hearts, minds, and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation of its increasingly right-wing policies. - Film's Press Kit
Program Details:
Doors Open: 5:30pm PT
Film starts: 6:00pm PT
Q&A with Alison Weir: 7:00pm
Refreshments will be provided.
Event attendance free, $10-20 donation encouraged.
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/Occupation-Film
