March and rally to STOP THE SWEEPS!Tuesday, August 12-12 PM: Meet at St James Park-March to San Jose City Hall for a rally-2 PM: Public comment at the City Council meetingOn August 18, the city of San Jose plans to sweep the unhoused encampments at Columbus Park. Join us in calling on the city of San Jose to:• STOP THE SWEEPS.• OFFER NEEDS-BASED HOUSING to our unhoused neighbors.• PROVIDE SERVICES AND OUTREACH instead of violence.Demand fair treatment for ourunhoused neighbors!