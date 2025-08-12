From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Stop the Sweeps! March & Rally
Date:
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SJ Stop the Sweeps
Location Details:
St. James Park, N 2nd St &, E St James St, San Jose
March and rally to STOP THE SWEEPS!
Tuesday, August 12
-12 PM: Meet at St James Park
-March to San Jose City Hall for a rally
-2 PM: Public comment at the City Council meeting
On August 18, the city of San Jose plans to sweep the unhoused encampments at Columbus Park. Join us in calling on the city of San Jose to:
• STOP THE SWEEPS.
• OFFER NEEDS-BASED HOUSING to our unhoused neighbors.
• PROVIDE SERVICES AND OUTREACH instead of violence.
Demand fair treatment for our
unhoused neighbors!
https://linktr.ee/SJ.StoptheSweeps
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/columbusparkneig...
