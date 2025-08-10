top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International Anti-War Media Activism & Independent Media

CAIR Condemns Israeli Assassination of 5 Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza

by Council on American-Islamic Relations
Sun, Aug 10, 2025 11:11PM
CAIR Condemns Israeli Assassination of 5 Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza, Calls on World Media to Stand with Their Palestinian Colleagues
CAIR Condemns Israeli Assassination of 5 Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza, Calls on World Media to Stand with Their Palestinian Colleagues
August 10, 2025 - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned Israel’s assassination of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza and called on U.S. and international media professionals to stand in solidarity with their Palestinian colleagues under attack.

Israel murdered journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa in a targeted strike on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City. Israel has assassinated almost 200 Palestinian journalists in the past 22 months.

In June, CAIR similarly condemned the killing of three journalists in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza City.

Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) joined 15 other media and human rights organizations in demanding an end to Israel’s forced starvation and targeted killing of journalists in Gaza.

“Israel’s ongoing campaign of targeted assassinations of Palestinian journalists is a war crime, plain and simple,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. “The murder of these Al Jazeera journalists is not an accident or collateral damage—it is part of a consistent, documented policy of silencing media voices and hiding the truth of the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza. We call on every media organization, every newsroom, and every journalist of conscience to stand in solidarity with their colleagues in Gaza and to demand accountability. Silence is complicity with censorship and genocide.”

He said CAIR has previously called on the American media to oppose Israeli targeting of journalists.

A report by the Committee to Protect Journalists found that a record number of journalists were killed in 2024, almost two-thirds of them Palestinians who were killed by Israel.


CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.


https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-condemns-israeli-assassination-of-5-al-jazeera-journalists-in-gaza-calls-on-world-media-to-stand-with-their-palestinian-colleagues/
For more information: https://www.cair.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code