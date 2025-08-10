CAIR Condemns Israeli Assassination of 5 Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza, Calls on World Media to Stand with Their Palestinian Colleagues

August 10, 2025 - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned Israel’s assassination of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza and called on U.S. and international media professionals to stand in solidarity with their Palestinian colleagues under attack.Israel murdered journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa in a targeted strike on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City. Israel has assassinated almost 200 Palestinian journalists in the past 22 months.In June, CAIR similarly condemned the killing of three journalists in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza City.Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) joined 15 other media and human rights organizations in demanding an end to Israel’s forced starvation and targeted killing of journalists in Gaza.“Israel’s ongoing campaign of targeted assassinations of Palestinian journalists is a war crime, plain and simple,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. “The murder of these Al Jazeera journalists is not an accident or collateral damage—it is part of a consistent, documented policy of silencing media voices and hiding the truth of the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza. We call on every media organization, every newsroom, and every journalist of conscience to stand in solidarity with their colleagues in Gaza and to demand accountability. Silence is complicity with censorship and genocide.”He said CAIR has previously called on the American media to oppose Israeli targeting of journalists.A report by the Committee to Protect Journalists found that a record number of journalists were killed in 2024, almost two-thirds of them Palestinians who were killed by Israel.CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.