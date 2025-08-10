From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Save us From the SAVE Act" Indivisible East Bay Theater Troupe skit video
Save us from the SAVE Act is an Indivisible East Bay Theatre Troupe skit warning of the dangers of the SAVE Act, and encouraging viewers to take action. The video is 12:49.
Note this article was previously uploaded without credits and QR codes to take action. For captioned version view the video on YouTube at the link: https://youtu.be/TI1K2K12VIw.
For more information: https://youtu.be/TI1K2K12VIw
