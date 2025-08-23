Join Bay to Gaza Mutual Aid Collective for a sweet, community-driven plant (and accessories!) sale! We will have gorgeous indoor and outdoor plants of many kinds, from plant babies & cuttings to mature plants ready to instantly beautify your space.

We will also have a potting station, plant care tips, music, and (hopefully) a raffle to win a gift certificate to a local plant store.

If you have plants, pots, or other gardening/plant parent accessories to donate, please bring them to our table at 9am on the morning of Saturday, August 23rd, so we can get them all set up and ready to sell. If you need to arrange another drop-off option, email BaySolidarity@proton.me.

Location: Eastshore Park; across the freeway underpass from the Grand Lake Farmer’s Market, near the corner of Grand and MacArthur. Look for the palm trees!

Coordinates: 37.8098939, -122.2486127