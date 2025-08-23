top
Plant Sale for Palestine

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Bay to Gaza Mutual Aid Collective
Location Details:
Eastshore Park (Oakland)

Join Bay to Gaza Mutual Aid Collective for a sweet, community-driven plant (and accessories!) sale! We will have gorgeous indoor and outdoor plants of many kinds, from plant babies & cuttings to mature plants ready to instantly beautify your space.

We will also have a potting station, plant care tips, music, and (hopefully) a raffle to win a gift certificate to a local plant store.

If you have plants, pots, or other gardening/plant parent accessories to donate, please bring them to our table at 9am on the morning of Saturday, August 23rd, so we can get them all set up and ready to sell. If you need to arrange another drop-off option, email BaySolidarity@proton.me.

Location: Eastshore Park; across the freeway underpass from the Grand Lake Farmer’s Market, near the corner of Grand and MacArthur. Look for the palm trees!

Coordinates: 37.8098939, -122.2486127

For more information: https://www.bay2gaza.org/events
Add Your Comments
