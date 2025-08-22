Help us say, "Close OpenAI!" OpenAI is the company leading the race to smarter-than-human AI, also known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), i.e., an AI that is smarter than all human experts across all technical domains. Although libertarians have long espoused that technology always generally benefits workers, AGI would leave humans out of the loop in every major industry, and, ultimately, have no need for humans to repair or improve itself. AGI would mean mass unemployment, and a massive transfer of wealth to the 1%.AI developers like OpenAI have stolen copyrighted works from creatives without their consent, and actively refuse to share royalties with any of them. It is ludicrous to think they'll start sharing wealth with anyone who they've caused to be unemployable. If the rich no longer need human workers or human soldiers, and everyone but them is homeless, what will stop the rich from throwing out the trash? It is the job of the people to reserve their right to strike, and protest the corporations that are trying to lead us to this catastrophe.Furthermore, OpenAI continues to work with military defense contractor Andurill to develop increasingly advanced AI weapons for the United States and Israel. There is no world where putting extremely smart AIs in military weapons is a good idea.2,700 cited AI researchers said in a poll that there is a 19% chance of AGI causing human extinction, and Geoffrey Hinton, who won the Nobel Prize for his work in AI in 2024, says there is a 50% chance of AGI causing human extinction. Some experts, like Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, say the risk of extinction is 99.99%. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, when asked about the worst case for AGI, said it could be, "lights out for all of us," and later said AGI will arrive in 2025. It is impossible to have experimental evidence that the behavior of an AGI will stay safe indefinitely and that AGI will never want something that will lead to our extinction similar to how we often caused the extinction of many less intelligent species.We demand that workers, within their respective industry, are given the right to vote on what level of AI they are ok with, to stop themselves from becoming increasingly unemployable. We demand an end to the integration of AI into militaries worldwide. We demand that the US government shut down OpenAI, close any other company building AGI, and permanently ban the development of AGI.We have a 56 minute presentation on YouTube, featuring Professor David Krueger from the University of Montreal, where you can learn more.Here is footage of our previous protest at OpenAI on July 25th. We will continue to hold similar protests at OpenAI every 4th Friday of the month.