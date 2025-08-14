Protect Social Security Benefits and Staff - Celebrate SSA's 90th Birthday

Date:

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

AFGE Local 3172

Email:

Location Details:

90 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 - The Speaker Nancy Pelosi San Francisco Federal Building

Join us Aug. 14 as we demand Social Security Administrator Frank Bisignano:



Fully staff the Social Security Administration to reduce wait times and ensure high quality service delivered by professionals, not machines.



Protect the private information that millions of Americans have entrusted to the Social Security Administration.



Make the rich pay their fair share so that we can expand Social Security and keep it strong for the next 90 years.