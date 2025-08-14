top
View events for the week of 8/14/2025
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Protect Social Security Benefits and Staff - Celebrate SSA's 90th Birthday

Protect Social Security Benefits and Staff
Download PDF (743.3KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
AFGE Local 3172
Email:
Location Details:
90 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 - The Speaker Nancy Pelosi San Francisco Federal Building
Join us Aug. 14 as we demand Social Security Administrator Frank Bisignano:

Fully staff the Social Security Administration to reduce wait times and ensure high quality service delivered by professionals, not machines.

Protect the private information that millions of Americans have entrusted to the Social Security Administration.

Make the rich pay their fair share so that we can expand Social Security and keep it strong for the next 90 years.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protect-s...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 10, 2025 1:12PM
