Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack — Film Screening & Dialogue with Healthcare Workers

sm_gaza_doctors_under_attack.jpg
original image (2344x746)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Healthcare Workers for Palestine Bay Area
Location Details:
University of California, San Francisco, Cole Hall Auditorium, 94143
Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine and Healthcare Workers for Palestine invite you to a screening of Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, a timely BBC-produced documentary that was shamefully pulled from airing. The film exposes the systematic targeting of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare workers in Gaza — a truth many U.S. health institutions and media outlets have chosen to remain silent on.

Followed by a Live Discussion and Q&A with Dr. Mohammad Subeh, a Palestinian-American emergency room doctor who has completed two medical missions to Gaza, and Dr. Jess Ghannam, a Palestinian professor in psychiatry at UCSF who has worked in Gaza. Dr. Subeh and Dr. Ghannam will offer firsthand testimonies about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding under siege and bombardment — and the moral and professional obligation of health workers to speak and act in the face of genocide.

This event is more than a film screening. It’s a call to action — a moment of truth-telling and community care. All are welcome — especially healthcare workers, students, and all those committed to justice in Palestine. Please bring a friend, colleague, family member or neighbor.

WHERE YOUR DONATIONS GO:

This is a fundraising event in support of two life-saving projects led by frontline medical teams:

Doctors Against Genocide: Committed to rebuilding Al-Shifa Hospital, once Gaza’s largest medical facility, now in ruins.
👉 Rebuild Al-Shifa Hospital

GLIA (Global Health Initiative for Action): A grassroots team working in Gaza for years, now building a field hospital and sending medical delegations.
👉 Support the Rise for Gaza campaign

Your presence and contributions will directly support the survival and dignity of Palestinians and the global health workers standing beside them.
For more information: http://www.tinyurl.com/HCWFilm2
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 10, 2025 10:29AM
