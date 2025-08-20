From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack — Film Screening & Dialogue with Healthcare Workers
Date:
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Healthcare Workers for Palestine Bay Area
Location Details:
University of California, San Francisco, Cole Hall Auditorium, 94143
Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine and Healthcare Workers for Palestine invite you to a screening of Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, a timely BBC-produced documentary that was shamefully pulled from airing. The film exposes the systematic targeting of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare workers in Gaza — a truth many U.S. health institutions and media outlets have chosen to remain silent on.
Followed by a Live Discussion and Q&A with Dr. Mohammad Subeh, a Palestinian-American emergency room doctor who has completed two medical missions to Gaza, and Dr. Jess Ghannam, a Palestinian professor in psychiatry at UCSF who has worked in Gaza. Dr. Subeh and Dr. Ghannam will offer firsthand testimonies about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding under siege and bombardment — and the moral and professional obligation of health workers to speak and act in the face of genocide.
This event is more than a film screening. It’s a call to action — a moment of truth-telling and community care. All are welcome — especially healthcare workers, students, and all those committed to justice in Palestine. Please bring a friend, colleague, family member or neighbor.
WHERE YOUR DONATIONS GO:
This is a fundraising event in support of two life-saving projects led by frontline medical teams:
Doctors Against Genocide: Committed to rebuilding Al-Shifa Hospital, once Gaza’s largest medical facility, now in ruins.
👉 Rebuild Al-Shifa Hospital
GLIA (Global Health Initiative for Action): A grassroots team working in Gaza for years, now building a field hospital and sending medical delegations.
👉 Support the Rise for Gaza campaign
Your presence and contributions will directly support the survival and dignity of Palestinians and the global health workers standing beside them.
Followed by a Live Discussion and Q&A with Dr. Mohammad Subeh, a Palestinian-American emergency room doctor who has completed two medical missions to Gaza, and Dr. Jess Ghannam, a Palestinian professor in psychiatry at UCSF who has worked in Gaza. Dr. Subeh and Dr. Ghannam will offer firsthand testimonies about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding under siege and bombardment — and the moral and professional obligation of health workers to speak and act in the face of genocide.
This event is more than a film screening. It’s a call to action — a moment of truth-telling and community care. All are welcome — especially healthcare workers, students, and all those committed to justice in Palestine. Please bring a friend, colleague, family member or neighbor.
WHERE YOUR DONATIONS GO:
This is a fundraising event in support of two life-saving projects led by frontline medical teams:
Doctors Against Genocide: Committed to rebuilding Al-Shifa Hospital, once Gaza’s largest medical facility, now in ruins.
👉 Rebuild Al-Shifa Hospital
GLIA (Global Health Initiative for Action): A grassroots team working in Gaza for years, now building a field hospital and sending medical delegations.
👉 Support the Rise for Gaza campaign
Your presence and contributions will directly support the survival and dignity of Palestinians and the global health workers standing beside them.
For more information: http://www.tinyurl.com/HCWFilm2
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 10, 2025 10:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network