Gaza: Doctors Under Attack — Film Screening & Dialogue with Healthcare Workers

Date:

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Healthcare Workers for Palestine Bay Area

Location Details:

University of California, San Francisco, Cole Hall Auditorium, 94143

Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine and Healthcare Workers for Palestine invite you to a screening of Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, a timely BBC-produced documentary that was shamefully pulled from airing. The film exposes the systematic targeting of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare workers in Gaza — a truth many U.S. health institutions and media outlets have chosen to remain silent on.



Followed by a Live Discussion and Q&A with Dr. Mohammad Subeh, a Palestinian-American emergency room doctor who has completed two medical missions to Gaza, and Dr. Jess Ghannam, a Palestinian professor in psychiatry at UCSF who has worked in Gaza. Dr. Subeh and Dr. Ghannam will offer firsthand testimonies about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding under siege and bombardment — and the moral and professional obligation of health workers to speak and act in the face of genocide.



This event is more than a film screening. It’s a call to action — a moment of truth-telling and community care. All are welcome — especially healthcare workers, students, and all those committed to justice in Palestine. Please bring a friend, colleague, family member or neighbor.



WHERE YOUR DONATIONS GO:



This is a fundraising event in support of two life-saving projects led by frontline medical teams:



Doctors Against Genocide: Committed to rebuilding Al-Shifa Hospital, once Gaza’s largest medical facility, now in ruins.

👉 Rebuild Al-Shifa Hospital



GLIA (Global Health Initiative for Action): A grassroots team working in Gaza for years, now building a field hospital and sending medical delegations.

👉 Support the Rise for Gaza campaign



Your presence and contributions will directly support the survival and dignity of Palestinians and the global health workers standing beside them.