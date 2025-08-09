From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Convicted felon Trump admin double cross transgender Air Force service members
Commander Emily Shilling, a U.S. Naval aviator who is also an out transgender woman, that sued the U.S. government!
Convicted felon Trump admin double cross transgender Air Force service members
Reportedly, “The Air Force promised retirement to trans members of 15 to 18 years. Then it reneged.”
By Lynda Carson - August 9, 2025
Military transgender news, click on link below…
https://news.google.com/search?q=Military%2C%20transgender&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Commander Emily Shilling v. United States, et al.,
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/washington/wawdce/2:2025cv00241/344431/104/
Reportedly, “As of 2022, more than 30 countries allow transgender military personnel to serve openly, such as Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States. Cuba and Thailand reportedly allowed transgender service in a limited capacity.”
The Air Force promised retirement to trans members of 15 to 18 years. Then it reneged.
Brian Scarlett, reportedly of Alexandria, VA, according to FEC records, is a Republican campaign contributor, and campaign contributor to the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump.
Apparently, according to reports, Brian Scarlett has been performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs. Reportedly, Brian Scarlett contacted a number of transgender Air Force members in recent days with some very bad news leaving them to feel that they have been double-crossed by the government, in regards to their retirement plans.
According to USA Today, in part it says “The Air Force said in May that transgender airmen who had served between 15 and 18 years could withdraw their request for voluntary separation pay and instead apply for early retirement.
Around a dozen who applied were told "prematurely" that they were approved, according to an Air Force statement. Then the Air Force backtracked.
"After careful consideration of the individual applications, I am disapproving all" of them, Brian Scarlett, the Air Force's acting assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs, wrote in a memo first obtained by Reuters.”
Additionally according to NPR, on August 7, 2025, reportedly in part the report says, “The U.S. Air Force said Thursday it would deny all transgender service members who have served between 15 and 18 years the option to retire early and would instead separate them without retirement benefits. One Air Force sergeant said he was "betrayed and devastated" by the move.
The move means that transgender service members will now be faced with the choice of either taking a lump-sum separation payment offered to junior troops or be removed from the service.
An Air Force spokesperson told The Associated Press that "although service members with 15 to 18 years of honorable service were permitted to apply for an exception to policy, none of the exceptions to policy were approved." About a dozen service members had been "prematurely notified" that they would be able to retire before that decision was reversed, according to the spokesperson who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal Air Force policy.
A memo issued Monday announcing the new policy, which was reviewed by the AP, said that the choice to deny retirement benefits was made "after careful consideration of the individual applications."
GLAAD Statement:
According to GLAAD, in part a statement says, “Air Force Major Emma Webb, who has served for ten years, shared the devastating impact the news will have on many service members:
https://glaad.org/transgender-service-members-respond-us-air-force-denies-retirement-benefits-to-trans-troops/
“Transgender troops who are affected by this policy have served most of their career in the closet.
Then they were told it was safe to be themselves and would be allowed to serve openly. Now the Air Force is kicking them out ONLY because they followed the Department of the Air Force (DAF) policies for in-service transition. In other words, they followed the rules and got kicked out for it.
This move is not all that surprising. Some may recall that the Department of Defense claimed that you can get a waiver to their anti-transgender policy, but then wrote the waiver in such a way that NO transgender person who served openly could ever get one. This latest move by the DAF should serve as a clear warning to other marginalized groups that this administration does not care about you. The old motto of, ‘Mission first, people always’ is dead. The removal of transgender troops is driven by animus, and the DAF just proved that it is now a ‘King Trump first, people last’ Air Force.”
Master Sergeant Logan Ireland of the U.S. Air Force, who has 15 years of experience, including a deployment to Afghanistan, said:
“This is betrayal. I have served my country honorably. I’ve earned multiple awards for leadership and excellence, deployed to combat zones, led operations across the globe, and worn this uniform with pride. My service has been nothing short of meritorious. I didn’t just check boxes; I exceeded the standard, time and again, in defense of this nation. Without warning, I am being forcibly removed—not for misconduct, not for failure, but because I am transgender.”
Sgt. Aubreigh Hedrich of the U.S. Space Force (USSF) said:
“I am tired. WE are all so tired. We have all sacrificed so much of our lives and missed out on so much family time. Those of us that this applies to have already volunteered to leave peacefully, and we’re still being targeted and harassed on the way out.”
A GLAAD spokesperson added additional context:
“The termination of transgender service members and the denial of benefits guaranteed through retirement after decades of military service is not only cruel, but discriminatory and un-American. Transgender service members are now being forced to endure additional dehumanizing attacks on their professional service and personhood as a result of the Trump administration’s discriminatory policies. Transgender service members have served our country honorably, often risking their lives in combat zones abroad, while those in political leadership have manufactured blatant falsehoods to ban troops who meet the military’s standards to serve. History is being recorded and will reflect another failure of American leadership to treat transgender Americans, including those who selflessly serve our country, with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
According to the National Center for Lesbian Rights, the policy change will cost transgender service members hundreds of thousands of dollars over their lifetimes in denied benefits.”
Apparently, transgender veterans are not the only veterans getting screwed by the U.S. government.
Transgender veterans are not the only veterans getting screwed by the convicted felon President Trump. According to reports, the convicted felon President Trump is dismantling the Veterans Administration to privatize it, threatening the veterans health care system https://news.google.com/search?for=privatizing+the+va&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen .
That’s right! The U.S. government has repeatedly screwed the veterans in the military through the years. Check on the link below for Project SHAD https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_SHAD , for a few frightening examples.
More horrific examples showing how veterans are getting screwed by the government may be found in a link to articles about “military toxic burn pits.,” https://news.google.com/search?q=military%2C%20toxic%20burn%20pits&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen .
Another example of the U.S. government screwing over veterans. This time with radiation exposure and radiation poisoning, may be found in a link here, https://news.google.com/search?q=military%20radiation%20exposure&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen . Or try here, https://news.google.com/search?q=US%20navy%20ships%20exposed%20to%20radiation%20nuclear%20bombs&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen .
Another atrocious government experiment on veterans or the military, click here, https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/edgewood-aberdeen/index.asp . This included around 7,000 soldiers who took part in experiments that involved exposures to more than 250 different chemicals, according to the Department of Defense (DOD). Some of the volunteers exhibited certain symptoms at the time of exposure to these agents. Long-term follow-up was not planned as part of the DOD studies.
Additionally, reportedly in another U.S. government experiment using veterans, they had military troops in Japan play a game of football in Nagasaki a few days after the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on it, intentionally exposing the veterans and members of the military to radiation poisoning and sickness. Click here for story, https://www.democracynow.org/2025/8/6/hiroshima .
Not only has the U.S. been the first to use nuclear weapons during war exposing U.S. troops to radiation poisoning, but the U.S. Government has repeatedly used members of the U.S. military and U.S. civilians as guinea pigs for radiation experiments. Click here, http://web.archive.org/web/20040129230849/http://hrex.dis.anl.gov/ . Radiation poisoning to to downwinders, click here, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Downwinders , or click here, https://historytogo.utah.gov/downwinders/ .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
