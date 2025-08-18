From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tour of Shame - March & Action to Shut Down Corporate Profiteers of War and Climate Crisis
Date:
Monday, August 18, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stop Billionaire Summer
Location Details:
McKesson Plaza•1 Post, San Francisco, CA
Join us for a rowdy noisy tour of shame of some of the worst banking and insurance institutions in San Francisco’s financial district. We will take mass direct action with a tour of shame to shut down business as usual and emphasize the connections between genocide, the climate crisis, capitalism, exploitation and oppression.
Joining us will be a delegation of Gulf South residents, a region on the frontlines of climate disaster, representing communities hit hardest by the fossil fuel projects supported by the financial and insurance institutions in the SF Financial District.
Bring pots, pans, and noisemakers of all kinds. We’ll have everything else you need, including chant sheets, banners, signs, props and art.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/corporate...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 9, 2025 3:11PM
